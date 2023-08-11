Illinois Supreme Court clears way for state’s sharp gun limits

Once the law was passed, Illinois became one of 10 states with some form of what advocates call an assault weapons ban, according to the Giffords Law Center, which supports gun restrictions.

The legislation, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, signed into law in January, is the broadest set of gun restrictions in the Midwest. The ban garnered wide support among Democratic legislators, who control the state legislature, after a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, in 2022, when a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens more with a high-powered rifle at a Fourth of July parade.

CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state’s ban on certain high-powered guns, including AR-15-style rifles, a major victory for supporters of gun limits in the state.

Residents of Illinois are no longer allowed to purchase many types of semi-automatic weapons, including AR-15-style rifles, although exceptions were carved out for retired and current police and military personnel and prison wardens. People who already own weapons that are now banned were given a deadline to register them with the Illinois State Police.

Illinois residents who wish to own a firearm are already required to be licensed by the state police.

Dan Caulkins, a Republican state representative, led a group of gun owners who argued that the ban violated a state constitution requirement that laws apply equally to all people.

On Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court voted 4-3 to keep the law in place, finding that it did not violate the constitution’s equal protection clause by creating exemptions for law enforcement professionals and people who already own banned weapons.

“The equal protection clause does not forbid the legislature from drawing distinctions in legislation among different categories of people as long as the legislature does not draw those distinctions based on criteria wholly unrelated to the legislation’s purpose,” the court ruled.

The law still faces challenges before a federal appeals court. Several federal lawsuits are still pending before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, with the plaintiffs arguing that such sweeping firearms restrictions are a violation of the Second Amendment.