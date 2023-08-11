scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Maui before and after wildfires: Photos and videos capture the devastating destruction

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated August 11, 2023, 42 minutes ago
People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying historic Maui tourist town
People in Hawaii flee into ocean to escape wildfire destroying historic Maui tourist town. (The Associated Press)

After raging wildfires set Maui ablaze, images and videos taken before and after the catastrophic event show the extensive devastation left in its wake, particularly to the historic community of Lahaina.

The fires on the island claimed the lives of at least 55 people, though officials have warned the death toll is likely to rise, and search and rescue operations continue. The contrasting images reveal a landscape transformed, as residents assess the damage and begin the long road to recovery.

The famously sprawling banyan tree in Lahaina Banyan Court Park was scorched but still standing. Homes and town landmarks like Waiola Church and Lahaina United Methodist Church were reduced to smoking remnants. Downtown streets, once packed with tourists, are now paved with ash.

Thousands have sought shelter in evacuation centers, and organizations are seeking to donations to help.

These visuals show the destruction:

A banyan tree stood along Lahaina town's historic Front Street in February 2018, in Lahaina.Jennifer McDermott/Associated Press
A fire-damaged banyan tree in Lahaina.PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT



This combination of pictures features (L)a satellite image courtesy of Maxar technologies, which shows an overview of Banyan court in Lahaina on June 25, 2023, and (R) this handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar technologies, which shows an overview of Banyan court in Lahaina on August 9, 2023.-
Another view of of Banyan court in Lahaina after the wildfires.Rick Bowmer/Associated Press


The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission were engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina.Matthew Thayer/Associated Press


This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Lahaina Square on Maui on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. Uncredited/Associated Press



This combination of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of south Lahaina on Maui on June 25, 2023, left, and an overview of the same area on Aug. 9, following a wildfire that tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island. Uncredited/Associated Press


People walked and enjoyed the shops on Front Street in downtown Lahaina. Education Images/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
A couple walked past buildings destroyed by wildfires along Front Street in Lahaina on Aug. 10, 2023. PHILIP CHEUNG/NYT


Downtown Lahaina, a trove of history for local residents, on March 25, 2020. TONY NOVAK-CLIFFORD/NYT
People watched as smoke and flames filled the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina on Aug. 8, 2023. Alan Dickar/Associated Press


The remnants of Lahaina United Methodist Church on Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina.Tiffany Kidder Winn/Associated Press


Destroyed buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in western Maui on Aug. 10. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/
Wildfire wreckage is seen on Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina.Rick Bowmer/Associated Press


Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.

