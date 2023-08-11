Maui before and after wildfires: Photos and videos capture the devastating destruction

After raging wildfires set Maui ablaze, images and videos taken before and after the catastrophic event show the extensive devastation left in its wake, particularly to the historic community of Lahaina.

The fires on the island claimed the lives of at least 55 people, though officials have warned the death toll is likely to rise, and search and rescue operations continue. The contrasting images reveal a landscape transformed, as residents assess the damage and begin the long road to recovery.

The famously sprawling banyan tree in Lahaina Banyan Court Park was scorched but still standing. Homes and town landmarks like Waiola Church and Lahaina United Methodist Church were reduced to smoking remnants. Downtown streets, once packed with tourists, are now paved with ash.