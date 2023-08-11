The crackdown on disinformation research is not about free speech

It would be easy to dismiss Musk’s action as just another litigious tantrum, except that it is part of a much broader effort to impede independent research into the corrosive effects of disinformation online, from destabilizing lies about election security or vaccine conspiracies to incendiary attacks on minorities and immigrant groups.

Last week Elon Musk, the “free-speech absolutist,” went to court to muzzle researchers whose findings about the rise of hate speech on Twitter (now known as X) displeased him. Musk claims the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate is trying to bankrupt his company, something that — judging from the exodus of users and collapse of advertising dollars since he bought Twitter in October — he seems to be doing perfectly well on his own. In a letter to the nonprofit, Musk ominously claimed that the group is funded by foreign governments or competing tech companies “in pursuit of an ulterior agenda.”

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee has stepped up pressure on university academics who study disinformation, demanding records going back years, interviewing professors, and threatening to sue if they don’t swiftly comply. Republicans claim to be probing whether the researchers are conspiring with the federal government to suppress free speech online, but their chosen targets suggest their concerns aren’t exactly content neutral. They include The Election Integrity Partnership, a joint project of Stanford University and the University of Washington, which tracked attempts to “delegitimize election results without evidence” during the 2020 presidential election; and the Virality Project, which flagged disinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Need we note that these are the twin obsessions of the Republican right?

Not coincidentally, a firm cofounded by Stephen Miller, the dark adviser to former president Donald Trump, filed a class action lawsuit against some of the same academics in May, claiming they constitute “a colossal mass-surveillance and censorship program.”

It’s galling to see these born-again civil libertarians employ the fig leaf of free speech since they usually delight in demonizing the press. This week Trump’s lawyers opposed a request for a protective order in the federal case alleging the former president tried to overturn the 2020 election, claiming it would restrict his First Amendment right to spew his treacherous lies. Prosecutors sought the order mostly to protect confidential evidence, but also potential witnesses, after Trump posted a threat on his Truth Social website: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Last month Republican attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana won an extraordinary injunction from a federal district judge appointed by Trump, barring government officials from communicating with tech platforms about dangerous misinformation they may uncover. The AGs claimed that the government was colluding with tech platforms to quash disfavored views. Without apparent irony, they referred to efforts during the COVID-19 crisis to combat disinformation as “Orwellian.” The ruling also prevents federal officials from speaking with those same academic research projects targeted in the other lawsuits. The Biden administration is appealing the injunction.

Even if none of these lawsuits ever come to trial, the chilling effect on research into disinformation seems clear. The lawsuits name individual researchers, subjecting them to harassment and jeopardizing their funding. Talk about shooting the messenger. Their only offense is trying to keep up with the flood of disinformation, which is on the rise with the rapid development of AI and the upcoming 2024 election.

Another worry is that all this litigation will give tech giants cover to pull back on costly requirements to monitor their platforms for dangerously false content. Watchdog groups have been trying for years to get social media platforms to better police their content, and they have been complying, albeit fitfully, with warning labels and selective deletions. Most Americans favor having tech companies, and even the government, take steps to remove false, violent content from social media platforms. But since 2020, the tech companies have been easing off their efforts to curb misinformation.

To be sure, there is a danger that the government could exploit legitimate concerns about the spread of disinformation to silence critics. But the answer isn’t to assail the very organizations tracking the disinformation. Anyway, the threat of a crackdown on dissent is more likely to come from those who have already demonstrated a willingness to twist the facts and denigrate anything critical as a lie, while lavishly spreading their own. Who, after all, invented the expression “fake news”?

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.