Employers and insurers should do a better job explaining paid medical leave

Thank you for the article “Many workers unaware law gives them paid sick time” (Page A1, Aug. 10).

In June, I had a sudden medical emergency and lost weeks of work recovering from surgery. I work as a contractor, so the only paid sick time available to me is what’s mandated by the state — and I had just a couple of days of pay available. Luckily, I was aware that Massachusetts has paid medical leave. I was able to apply for it and receive payments. I knew about it because I’m a lawyer and have researched and written about medical leave for years.