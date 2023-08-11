Not all Catholic schools need to bolster their bottom line

I read your article, “Why shrinking Catholic schools are partnering with a youth hockey business to bolster the bottom line” (Sports). While I am aware of the strategic decisions a few Catholic schools have made to increase student enrollment, it is important that your readers understand your story does not reflect Catholic schools as a whole. Many have strong enrollment numbers with more than enough students and don’t need to rely on unconventional partnerships.

Malden Catholic High School is one such school that has increased student enrollment by about 40 percent in the past four years, making it the fastest-growing Catholic school in New England. This was done through a strategic decision-making process driven by our board that resulted in local students choosing Malden Catholic because of its strong educational model that transforms students’ lives — not because of an athletic venue.