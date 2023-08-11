The old woman and the kindness of a stranger

While trying to gather her shopping bags, the woman’s cane slipped from her hand and clattered to the floor, loud enough to get some people to look up from their phones, if only for a moment. As I bent down to retrieve the cane, I almost banged heads with a young Black woman who had already jumped up from her seat to do the same thing.

Of course, the train moved as slow as cold molasses. But as rides on the T go these days, it was pretty uneventful. Then an elderly Hispanic woman struggled to get off the train.

The young woman blocked the open door and yelled to the conductor to hold the train so the woman could safely leave. But she also noticed that the older woman, who didn’t speak English, seemed confused about whether she was at the right station. The young woman spoke no Spanish. And whatever bits of high school Spanish I thought I retained suddenly abandoned me.

Helping the woman back to her seat, we finally realized that this was not the elderly woman’s stop. The young woman bent down next to her and began calling out the remaining train stops, repeating them slowly as I pointed to them on the overhead schematic map. That worked. When my finger reached the final stop, the woman smiled and nodded.

But the young woman wasn’t done. She stood in the middle of the train car and asked, “Is anyone getting off at (the old woman’s stop)?” After the third time, a young man raised his hand. The young woman was getting off at the next station, but she wanted to make sure someone would help this woman get closer to her destination.

Earlier in the day, I’d been listening to “The Saint of Lost Causes” by the late Justin Townes Earle, one of my favorite singer-songwriters. In the title song, one lyric always catches my ear:

Nah, there’s nothing can be done

It’s just the way it goes

First you get bad, then you get mean

Then there’s nothing left but to grow cold

In a nation and world rife with hate, war, and toxic parochialism, growing cold seems not just an inevitable result, but a defense mechanism. Simple decency can feel like a bridge too far, hardly worth the effort — better to stay in our own silos. It was disheartening to see so many people on that train do nothing even as mundane tasks for their fellow passenger seemed like a chore.

But here was this young woman, an everyday angel in stylishly shredded jeans and with a pierced septum, who rushed without hesitation to help a stranger and treated her with compassion. It was as moving as it was unexpected.

I couldn’t help but think of how some small tenderness — a snack, a bottle of water, just kindness — might have saved Jordan Neely, a young Black man who was hungry, homeless, and in distress on a New York subway train in May. Instead, he was pulled to the floor and choked to death by another passenger.

When our train finally reached its last stop, the man who had previously volunteered to help the old woman didn’t. I looked in her direction, motioned to the door, and she nodded. Once we reached the escalator, I said, “Are you good?” She smiled, patted my arm, and slowly disappeared into the crowd heading toward the exits. I tried to do what the young woman would have done.

I wish I knew her name to thank her for how she helped that woman — and me. Here’s to that wonderful young woman who, in a most unlikely place, briefly but unforgettably revived my faith in humanity.

