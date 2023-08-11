Risky civic interest

Given the atmosphere of hate and violence former president Donald Trump stirs up against his perceived enemies, testifying for the prosecution in any of his criminal trials will already be an act of courage. But should Judge Tanya Chutkan heed Jim Braude’s call to televise the United States v. Donald Trump (“Trump trial should be televised,” Opinion, Aug. 10), those witnesses will testify live on television and all but put a bullseye on themselves and their families. While I would love to watch the trial and I acknowledge there’s a clear civic interest in its broadcast, the risk to witnesses and other trial participants, a risk that can be laid directly at the feet of Trump, outweighs those benefits.

Saul Tannenbaum