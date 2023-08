If we have $100 million to address the problems at Mass. and Cass, is a bridge our most pressing need (”Boston gets permit to rebuild bridge,” Metro, Aug. 10)? It reminds me of the suburbanite whose first step in building a tree house is to buy a pickup truck. A dedicated ferry would be much cheaper. I haven’t heard anyone mention that the MBTA’s Hull/Hingham ferry passes within a stone’s throw of Long Island 20 times a day.

Jim Mesthene