Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe drive Yankees to a win in Miami

Volpe hit his 15th homer, putting the Yankees ahead with his second-inning shot off Jesús Luzardo’ (8-7).

Judge hit his 22nd homer and is batting .256 with three homers and five RBIs since returning from the injured list on July 28. The home run was the longest at Miami this season.

MIAMI — Aaron Judge hit a 464-foot home run, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a three-run drive and the New York Yankees beat the Miami Marlins, 9-4, Friday night.

Randy Vásquez (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 3⅔ innings out of the bullpen to pick up the win for the Yankees.

Kyle Higashioka had three hits for New York, including a two-run single in the ninth, and Gleyber Torres doubled, singled, and drove in a run.

Miami’s Luis Arraez went 0 for 4, dropping his major league leading batting average to .366. Arraez is 1-for-12 since getting dropped from leadoff to second in the lineup.

Luzardo allowed seven runs and nine hits in 3⅔ innings. He is 0-2 with a 6.66 ERA in five starts since July 9.

Miami closed to 3-2 in the second off Ian Hamilton when Jesús Sánchez hit an RBI triple and scored on Jake Burger’s double.

Oswaldo Cabrera and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa hit consecutive RBI singles in the fourth for a 6-2 lead.

Jake Burger’s RBI double in the fourth and Josh Bell’s solo shot in the sixth pulled the Marlins to 7-4. Bell has three homers in his last two games.

Before the game, Yankees lefthander Nestor Cortes went back on the injured list because of a strained left rotator cuff.