Chris Sale delivers the Red Sox a much-needed shot in the arm in a win over the Tigers

Sale delivered that — and more — in a 5-2 victory over the Tigers, going 4⅔ innings while flashing some of the brilliance he displayed prior to hitting the injured list in June.

The Sox hoped Sale, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, could give them four innings in the opener of a weekend set against the Detroit Tigers Friday night at Fenway Park.

Chris Sale gave the Red Sox what they so desperately needed: A shot in the arm.

He left Red Sox fans longing for more when manager Alex Cora came to collect him after allowing a solo homer to Kerry Carpenter and hitting Javier Baez with an errant pitch, his 58th of the game.

Sale was perfect through two outs in the fifth, fanning seven in what was then a 4-0 Red Sox lead. Fourteen Tiger hitters came to the plate against the Sox lefthander, and 14 wound up getting retired by Sale, making him the first Sox starter this season to open a contest by retiring at least 12 in a row.

But on a 1-1 pitch, Carpenter took advantage of a hanging slider, parking a solo shot to right-center field. Sale plunked the next batter, Baez, and was subsequently lifted from the contest, departing to a standing ovation.

Offensively, the Red Sox continue to make strides in what has been a grind of a month.

They put together quality at-bats against a formidable opponent in lefthanded starter Tarik Skubal, who yielded just one run in 5⅓ innings and had six strikeouts in his previous outing against the Rays.

Leadoff man Rob Refsnyder reached base in the first inning on a throwing error by Baez, the Tigers shortstop. Later on, Refsnyder went to third base on a Rafael Devers one-out single. Masataka Yoshida hit a groundball to Baez, who went to second for the force out on Devers, allowing Refsnyder to score the first run of the game.

The Sox were held scoreless in the next two frames until Triston Casas delivered a decisive blow in the fourth inning, belting his 19th homer of the season on a three-run shot off Skubal to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.

Trevor Story, who went 2 for 4 for his first multi-hit game of the season, lined a single to center field which deflected off the Baez’s glove

An Alex Verdugo fielder’s choice erased Story on a force out at second, but Pablo Reyes dumped in a single to right against Skubal, giving way to Casas, whose three-run homer to right-center marked the first time in Skubal’s career he had surrendered a homer to a lefty.

The Red Sox chased Skubal out of the contest with one out in the sixth and Story on second, and ultimately attached four earned runs to his bill. After the Tigers pulled within 4-2, Connor Wong’s RBI single gave the Sox a three-run cushion, 5-2.

Sale, meanwhile, allowed two runs after Kyle Barraclough relinquished a Riley Greene RBI single in that fifth inning. The Sox rode Barraclough for 1⅓ innings before handing the ball off to Chris Murphy, who held the Tigers in check for the remainder of the contest.

The Red Sox (61-55) have crept up once again in their wild-card chase, just three games behind the Blue Jays for the third wild-card spot.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.