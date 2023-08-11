Chris Sale’s overpowering return to Red Sox lends itself to cautious optimism for both team and oft-injured starter

He finally gave up a hit, a solo homer, to Kerry Carpenter with two outs in the fifth and followed that by hitting Javier Báez with a changeup, but those blemishes did not detract from the larger impression.

Sale responded to the great unknown of how he would look in his first big league game in 71 days with a glimpse of near-perfection. Through 4⅔ perfect innings — the first time all year a Red Sox starter retired the first 14 batters in order — he blew 93-96 m.p.h. fastballs past the Tigers while also leaving the hitters flailing helplessly at wicked sliders as well as the occasionally vexing changeup and sinker.

Advertisement

Though he was working on a pitch limit after a brief (two-start) minor league rehab assignment, Sale made the most of his available time on the mound. In 58 pitches he struck out seven, replacing a spot that had been designated for openers and bulk-innings pitchers in the rotation with a pitcher capable of being an overpowering front-of-the-rotation presence. He walked off the mound to a thunderous ovation with two outs in the fifth.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Given the length of his layoff, the performance was remarkable — and a significant development for a team trying to reassert itself in the playoff hunt.

“He’s going to keep getting better and getting more innings and he’s going to be part of this,” manager Alex Cora said prior to the game. “For us to play in October, we need everybody to contribute. For him to come out here today and be healthy and compete with us, it means a lot to the group.”

And yet, as impressive as Sale was, it’s no longer possible to watch him overpower another team and simply anticipate what such a contributor could mean to the Sox moving forward. Sale’s first outing since June 1 came not with a sense of certainty about his capacity to dominate but instead with unmistakable awareness of his fragility, and the idea that each time he takes the mound, there’s no guarantee when the next appearance will come.

Advertisement

It’s a cold, painful truth.

It was one thing for Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2020, a procedure that comes with the expectation of a healthy return. His subsequent injuries have become increasingly alarming, and have taken him from a pitcher dealing with standard health issues to one who is stubbornly defying the messages his body is offering him with alarming regularity.

Prior to Opening Day this year, Sale joked that while he was 34, his arm was only 31 after three years in which he’d rarely pitched. The Tommy John surgery theoretically represented a moment of rejuvenation for his elbow, while the other injuries he endured — stress fracture in his rib cage, broken pinkie on a comebacker, broken wrist from a bike accident — hadn’t been to his moneymaker.

But the stress reaction in his shoulder June 1 — after he’d conjured a familiar stretch of dominance, going 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 31 percent strikeout rate — represented a more foreboding development.

“It’s a little bit different than previous years,” Cora said of the shoulder injury.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, who noted that he jokingly thanked Cora for scheduling Sale’s return against his team, recalled nostalgically his experience of Sale at his best, whether his entry into the game for the Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS in 2017 (when Hinch, then managing the Astros, immediately made the counter-move to bring in Justin Verlander) or when Hinch tabbed Sale to start the 2018 All-Star Game, where the lefty hit 100 m.p.h.

Advertisement

“Competitively, tonight, we want to beat him,” Hinch said. “But in the big picture, Chris Sale is an important figure in baseball. He’s a star. He’s a unique pitcher — his size, his angles, the stuff that he’s brought, the success that he’s had, All-Star appearances, Cy Young stuff. Everything about Chris Sale is worth it for everybody to pay attention to.

“So, watching him evolve because of injury is sad, just because, I don’t want anybody to have to go through those injuries. Competitively, he’s not going to change anything about [how he pitches] from what I know about him. He is going to be as dialed into whatever he can bring on any given night. I simply just don’t think he’s going to settle in and accept less than dominance. So I’m rooting for him from a baseball fan’s standpoint, because he’s done it at the highest level in the most intense environment and on the biggest stage. Guys like that deserve a lot of support.”

The Sox are hoping to provide that support.

Advertisement

Cora said the team will remain cautious in its usage of Sale. The Sox are encouraged by how Sale came back from the injury — Cora said the trainers felt he was stronger now than in spring training — but there is still an acknowledgement that his health cannot be taken for granted, and Cora said the team was prepared to adjust Sale’s schedule based on how his body responds to a return to big league games.

“I don’t want to put the weight on his shoulders,” Cora said, a sentence unintentionally loaded with meaning. “If we have to make adjustments because he’s a little bit sore and we have to push him back — we’ll do it with everybody, but this guy is very important for us.”

Friday night against the Tigers offered a reminder of what Sale can mean to the Sox when healthy enough to pitch. How often will he provide such a sighting? That is to be determined.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.