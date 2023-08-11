Five-star Maine basketball prospect Cooper Flagg reclassifies to Class of 2024

Following a series of impressive performances this summer, five-star basketball prospect Cooper Flagg has reclassified from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-8-inch wing from Newport, Maine, would now be eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft.

A strong two-way player with elite versatility and speed, Flagg recently averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 6.9 blocks, and 5.7 assists for his EYBL club, Maine United, at the Nike Peach Jam. This past April, Flagg scored 52 points in his EYBL debut.