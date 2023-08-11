Cubs hit José Berríos hard in first inning, go on to beat Blue Jays

Bellinger and Hoerner both connected off Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos in the first inning. Hoerner went deep for the ninth time before Belinger drilled a first-pitch, two-run shot, his 18th.

After losing the finale of a three-game series against the Mets on Wednesday, the Cubs bounced back with their 17th win in 23 games.

TORONTO — Cody Bellinger and Nico Hoerner hit home runs, Javier Assad pitched a career-high seven innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Toronto Blue Jays, 6-2, Friday night to improve to 7-3 in August.

The Cubs are 29-14 when they hit two or more home runs.

Brandon Belt replied with a solo home run for the Blue Jays, going deep off Michael Fulmer in the eighth. The home run was Belt’s 11th.

Making his third start of the season, Assad (2-2) allowed one run and four hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out two.

Assad started in place of struggling left-hander Drew Smyly, who was moved to the bullpen earlier this week.

Fulmer worked the eighth and Adbert Alzolay finished.

Chicago took advantage of an error by Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to double its lead in the fourth. Seiya Suzuki hit a two-run double and scored on a two-out single by Mike Tauchman.

Berríos (9-8) allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out three.

Berríos came in with a 2.72 ERA in 10 home appearances this season, and hadn’t allowed more than four runs in a single start north of the border before Friday.