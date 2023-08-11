Eduardo Rodriguez happy to visit Fenway Park with Tigers again, will pitch series finale against his former team

Rodriguez was primarily used thereafter as a lefty specialist, facing and retiring a single batter in his first two World Series appearances. But, a day after the Red Sox lost an 18-inning Game 3 marathon that let the Dodgers back in the series, manager Alex Cora gave Rodriguez the ball for Game 4 in Los Angeles.

Before Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, Eduardo Rodriguez had never started a postseason game. His longest playoff outing had come in the divisional round against the Yankees, when the lefthander gave up three runs in 1⅔ innings during the Red Sox’ only loss of the series.

“Nobody thought that he was going to be really good in Game 4,” Cora recalled Friday at Fenway Park. “That was a fun day. That was one of those days that you watch TV, and they’re questioning what we’re going to do.”

With both bullpens incredibly depleted, Rodriguez threw five scoreless innings. He gave up four runs in the sixth, three of which came on a two-out home run by Yasiel Puig, but the Sox rallied to win, 9-6, and take a 3-1 series lead before clinching the title the next day.

Cora believes Rodriguez needs to be mentioned in the same breath as the aces on that championship roster, names like David Price, Rick Porcello, and Chris Sale.

“He was outstanding,” Cora said. “I think there were a lot of players that helped us win the World Series, but that outing just put us over the top.”

Rodriguez left Boston after the 2021 season, signing a five-year, $77 million contract with the Tigers. On Friday, he returned to Fenway for the second time since his departure as the Red Sox began a three-game set against Detroit. He’s scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against his old team.

“I have a lot of good memories here,” Rodriguez said, “and it feels good to be back here.”

The 30-year-old Venezuelan made his major league debut with the Sox at age 22 in 2015. Rodriguez said he initially struggled to stop thinking about how close the Green Monster loomed in left field, but he became a key cog in the starting rotation and a fan favorite along the way to posting a 64-39 record in 159 appearances (153 starts) over six seasons.

Rodriguez said Sale, who started the series opener against the Tigers after over two months on the injured list, was a key mentor on and off the field during his time in Boston. He texted Sale before the game, telling him it was good to see him back on the mound.

“I’m going to see a bunch of the guys over here when I get out for a stretch,” Rodriguez said of his old teammates, “and I’m going to enjoy that, too.”

Many thought Rodriguez would not end up making this trip to Boston with the Tigers, who looked to deal what many felt was the most valuable starting pitcher at the deadline. Rodriguez decided against waiving his no-trade clause to join the Dodgers, however, with he and his agent, Gene Mato, reportedly not receiving contractual enhancements they had asked for.

After the trade fell through, Rodriguez and his agent said he was reluctant to leave Detroit and disrupt his family. Cora said he was “very proud” of his former player’s decision.

“A lot of people make fun of him, because he didn’t go to LA?” Cora said. “He has a World Series ring. He doesn’t need another one. He’s back home and things are well with the family, and I’m very proud of him making that decision, regardless of what people think.”

Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles echoed Cora’s comments. Beyond his clubhouse presence, Febles also respects and admires Rodriguez for persevering through injuries. Rodriguez missed the entirety of the shortened 2020 season with myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, after contracting COVID-19 early in the pandemic.

“This is something that kind of makes us proud as an organization,” Febles said, “seeing this guy that came through our system [after being acquired from the Orioles in a trade], pitching in the big leagues, and doing well somewhere else.”

Rodriguez missed all of June after injuring his left index finger, but he’s been good when available, posting a 2.75 ERA this season and throwing seven scoreless innings in his last start Tuesday, in Detroit, when the Tigers shut out the Twins.

The Tigers entered Friday nine games under .500, seven games behind the Twins in a weak American League Central, and even further out of the wild card race, but Rodriguez said he feels Detroit still has a significant chance to make the postseason.

“That’s why I decided to stay here, too,” he said.

The Sox played a tribute video for him after the first inning. Rodriguez, who suspected it was coming, saluted the crowd. He’s with a new team and in a different place in his career, but he’ll always have the memories he made as a young man in Boston.

“I can say that I won a World Series here to my son, to my grandson,” he said.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.