For Jakobi Meyers, the gridiron is greener in the Vegas desert

The Raiders signed Meyers in March to a three-year, $33 million contract with $21 million fully guaranteed. The Patriots decided not to match, instead giving a three-year, $33 million contract with $16 million guaranteed to JuJu Smith-Schuster.

An unrestricted free agent for the first time, Meyers was surprised to be leaving New England after four productive seasons. And he was surprised with how quickly he was forced to transition from a Patriot to a Raider.

“I was surprised with how everything went down, but I was an open book — whatever happened, I was going to trust God, go with it and be excited,” Meyers told the Globe on Friday after the Raiders finished training camp practice. “It was more disappointing that I didn’t get to say goodbye to a lot of people that I really wanted to say bye to, or I didn’t get to say a full goodbye. That was probably the hardest part. But as far as the business side of it, I’m blessed to be here, and that’s all that matters.”

In four years in New England, Meyers developed from an undrafted rookie into their steadiest receiver, racking up between 729 and 866 receiving yards in three straight years. But through no fault of his own, Meyers was a bit out of his league as the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver. He only scored eight total touchdowns and struggled to get open against No. 1 cornerbacks.

Smith-Schuster may also be a better fit for what the Patriots want out of their slot receiver. Between 2019-23, Smith-Schuster averaged 5.0 yards after the catch, compared to 3.4 for Meyers.

In Vegas, though, Meyers is properly slotted as the Raiders’ No. 3 receiver. He’s playing alongside perennial All-Pro Davante Adams and former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, and is benefitting from single coverage. Meyers caught several touchdowns over two days of joint practices with the 49ers this week, and has caught the eye of his teammates.

“Jakobi has been awesome, man. He had a hell of a day today, too,” new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said on Thursday. “You could look at his eyes and know he’s made of the right stuff and he’s ready to go. He’s a very impressive, big-body guy who can go up and get the ball, can jump out of the gym. It’s been fun.”

The Raiders are also a great opportunity for Meyers because he reunites with Josh McDaniels, who was Meyers’ offensive coordinator for his first three NFL seasons. McDaniels remembers the undrafted rookie wearing jersey No. 69 in 2019 training camp who impressed the coaches, out-played first-round pick N’Keal Harry and made himself a part of the offense immediately.

With McDaniels looking to improve from last year’s 6-11 record and build his ideal offense, reuniting with a dependable, professional receiver this offseason was a no-brainer.

“I’ve obviously been a big fan of his since he came in,” McDaniels said Friday. “He was always out there, stayed healthy, gave himself a chance, earned his way onto the roster, contributed right away as a rookie. I remember opening night playing the Steelers, he’s out there catching passes from Tom (Brady). And then he’s just continued to get better and better.”

“A true, true pro, works at his craft, tries to improve every aspect of his game, a mature guy, a great teammate and a really good competitor.”

Meyers is just 26 years old with only four years of NFL experience, but has impressed his teammates with his veteran knowledge.

“That’s still pretty young in this league to know how to be able to be creative with your routes, but also be on time,” said Adams, now in his 10th season. “There’s a lot of guys that get creative and do a lot of stuff within the route, but now a quarterback’s waiting on him and it’s a sack, and it’s not the same rhythm as when everybody else is catching the ball. And it’s fun to be able to teach him, but also kind of steal some things from him when we’re out there on the field together.”

Even though Meyers is new to the locker room, he’s trying to take a leadership role with some of the younger players. He is a good mentor and example for the undrafted rookies who are longshots to make the team. Meyers made $6 million over his first four NFL seasons combined, and will make almost double that in 2023 ($11 million).

“It hasn’t really changed me, just made me more aware of people in my situation,” Meyers said of his contract. “Just trying to be more vocal as far as guys, lift them up, be a better teammate, and hopefully everybody can get the same thing I got.”

If Meyers was ever salty about the Patriots not valuing him as strongly as the Raiders did, it seems to have worn off by now. Meyers is surrounded by many familiar faces — from McDaniels and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi to Brian Hoyer, Brandon Bolden, Phillip Dorsett, Kristian Wilkerson, and several other former Patriots — and has an easy time calling himself a Raider.

“It feels so good to be here, like it’s natural now, like it was meant to be,” Meyers said. “It’s easy to do it when you’re having fun, right?”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.