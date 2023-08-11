At long last, Gregg Popovich takes his seat at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Tony Parker, the point guard on four of the Spurs’ championship teams, was eligible for induction this year, so Popovich had no choice but to allow himself for consideration.

And annually, Popovich would politely — well, maybe, not politely — decline the opportunity and continue his career coaching the San Antonio Spurs. Finally, a few years ago Colangelo and Popovich struck an agreement, Popovich would allow himself to be considered once the core players from his championship teams were inducted.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — It’s difficult to believe that Gregg Popovich declined this opportunity for more than a decade. Annually, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo would approach the San Antonio Spurs coach about being placed on the ballot for induction.

“He thought it would be inappropriate to jump the gun, in his mind,” Colangelo said. “That’s totally unselfish. We had a continual dialogue, is really what we had. I’m glad he decided this was going to be it.”

The five-time NBA champion coach was elected, and he addressed the media Friday at Mohegan Sun with the same dry sense of humor, seriousness about social issues and self-deprecating one-liners that have summarized a remarkable career.

At age 74, still an active NBA coach preparing to lead generational talent Victor Wembanyama, and having just signed a five-year, $80 million extension, Popovich is a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer.

“Money, money, money, money,” Popovich joked when asked why he continues to coach as he approaches 80. “I buy cars, clothes, look at me [wearing a Team USA polo shirt], houses, I’m out there.

“[Honestly], I think it’s just the competitive nature and I think most of us you are interviewing or talking to today are the same way and the competition is just thrilling and teaching is fun in the sense you get to see people grow.”

Popovich is one of the most decorated basketball coaches of all time, leading the Spurs to five championships in a 12-year span with homegrown talent such as David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Parker. He was also innovative in scouting international talent such as Ginobili, a late second-round pick, and Parker, taken 28th overall in 2002.

That quartet will welcome Popovich into the Hall on Saturday night in Springfield. Parker will be inducted prior to Popovich so he can present his former coach. And Popovich will reluctantly have to accept credit for his achievements and be immortalized with the likes of Auerbach, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Red Holtzman and other all-time great NBA coaches. Speaking about himself is not Popovich’s favorite activity, but he reluctantly obliged.

“I would say that the discipline [I learned] probably came from my time at the Air Force Academy,” he said. “It’s probably hard for me to believe but when I got there, I was a little bit of a wise-ass. They knocked that out of me real quick. I learned a lot about day-to-day work, about understanding that you don’t accomplish anything alone.”

What has made Popovich stand out as a coach is how freely he speaks on social issues. He openly expresses his opinions on controversial topics in America such as education, gun control, race relations and affirmative action.

He again used this platform to offer his thoughts on the state of America.

“I just think at some point I realized how much is just wrong with, not to sound unpatriotic being an Academy grad and everything, but there’s a whole lot wrong with our country,” he said. “Especially as far as social injustice. To be totally blunt with you, I look at my team and they’re mostly Black and their stories of growing up, I’m from Gary, Indiana, and when you’re aware of these injustices and you get a little older and you not only do you hear the stories from your players about some of the things they had to endure as kids, you look at some other situation like our educational system.

“It is in flux right now. You have people that want to burn books, ban books. And they tell us people in slavery learned good lessons. Just ignorant stupid stuff. And it’s hard to go to practice and think about we need to work on ball pressure for that day and then say, ‘OK guys, good luck to you.’ It just seems to me that it would be a way to develop more trust, more love and concern for the individuals and group as a whole if you actually brought something to light that was important.

“So that’s when we started to have speakers coming in and talk about issues and it was appreciated. The players learned a lot about each other and it made me feel like I was doing something that was more important than just basketball.”

The good news is Popovich is far from done coaching. After some difficult years on the floor, he will be reenergized when coaching Wembanyama, the 19-year-old, 7-foot-4-inch Frenchman considered the best prospect since LeBron James.

And he will pass along the same discipline, friendship and guidance to a new generation of players.

