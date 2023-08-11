Malik Cunningham, the lone spark in preseason loss, showed why the Patriots took a gamble on him

The third had potentially the best shot with Cunningham off balance, but when the two collided, it was the quarterback who kept moving forward, lunging into the end zone for the only Patriots touchdown in a 20-9 loss to Houston in Thursday night’s preseason opener.

The Patriots quarterback forced the first challenger to the ground with a nasty jump cut that left the linebacker flailing. The second tried to wrap his arms around Cunningham’s ankle, but the 24-year-old slipped his foot out of the defender’s grasp.

Three Texans defenders had a shot to tackle Malik Cunningham — but did they really?

“We had a pass play called and [the field] parted like the Red Sea,” Cunningham said. “... [Receivers coach Troy Brown] always said don’t let one man bring you down … I [saw] the goal line and I was like, ‘I gotta get in there,’ and then I got in there.”

Cunningham, who completed 3 of 4 passes for 19 yards and added a team-high 34 rushing yards on five attempts, came in at quarterback for the final Patriots offensive drive of the game. He led New England on a 14-play, 75-yard foray that took nearly eight minutes. Each of those marks were team-bests on an otherwise dreary offensive performance for the offense — and drew the attention of another Louisville legend, Lamar Jackson.

“Told the O-line and the whole group that we were gonna go down and score and that’s what we did,” Cunningham said. “... I just felt like with my running ability, it gave [us] a little more options on offense to open it up so they didn’t know we were gonna pass or run. So, that was pretty fun.”

The undrafted rookie from Louisville played quarterback in college but began transitioning to wide receiver after signing with New England. He lined up almost exclusively at receiver during minicamp and early in training camp, but has started taking more reps under center as summer wanes on.

“Showed some poise out there, some toughness. Moved the team. That was nice,” head coach Bill Belichick said.

It’s unclear whether Cunningham will stick at either quarterback or receiver, or continue playing with both. He seemed unfazed, saying he’s here to do whatever the team needs him to do.

“Is it difficult? Nah,” he said. “I feel like I’m a very clever, smart kid and the coaches, they’ve been doing a good job of explaining and breaking it down and helping me learn.”

The Patriots offense had shown little- life when Cunningham entered the game at quarterback. Their drive chart read as follows: a three-play sequence that lost a yard and only ended in a field goal because of Jalen Mills’ interception; four punts; the end of the first half; a turnover on downs; and two more punts.

Cunningham helped the Patriots quickly gain three first downs, the last coming when a Texans defender ripped off the quarterback’s helmet and earned a penalty. Bill Belichick said that sort of toughness has distinguished Cunningham over the course of his career, regardless of where he’s been lined up.

“Malik’s a tough kid. He showed that at Louisville,” Belichick said in a Friday morning conference call with reporters. “As a receiver — different than quarterbacks — he’s had to block, and go in and make tough catches in traffic. Things like that. I think his toughness and competitiveness is good. You saw that in college, and you’ve seen that in the time that he’s been here.”

Soon after, the Patriots faced a fourth-and-two. Their other short-yardage chance on fourth down came in the third quarter, when Kevin Harris needed to gain a yard and instead lost one.

But this time, Pierre Strong Jr.— perhaps aided by the threat of Cunningham pulling the ball — surged up the middle for eight yards and a drive-extending first down. Andrew Stueber, the left tackle, gave an emphatic gesture of emotion to the sideline after the play.

“I feel like there was a good time to give some energy to the team,” Stueber said. “... [Cunningham] just did his job to the best and I think he’s been practicing hard, playing well, paying attention to the meetings, learning a lot and I think it showed out there on the field.”

Cunningham’s NFL future will not be decided by a performance against the Texans’ third and fourth stringers. There’s a long list of preseason darlings who didn’t make a roster or contributed little once they did.

But at the very least, he recorded a memorable debut and provided a jolt for some of his teammates, who could be seen celebrating on the sidelines.

“Malik is a young guy who comes in every day, super humble,” said defensive back Jalen Mills Thursday night. “Works hard in practice. You see him give max effort. That’s kind of what you want to see from young guys. He made that transition from quarterback to receiver, and now, making it back to quarterback. Just to see that, and him execute at a good level, and get in the end zone, you can’t be nothing but happy for a young guy like that.”

Christopher Price contributed reporting.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.