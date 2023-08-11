For Patriots receivers, it was not an all-hands-on-deck night vs. Houston

Kayshon Boutte (32 snaps), Raleigh Webb (25), Thyrick Pitts (19), , and Tyquan Thornton (14) ended up getting most of the playing time at receiver. Thornton provided the lone offensive highlight in the first half, hauling in a 27-yard pass from Bailey Zappe down the sideline.

Tre Nixon , who led the offense in total snaps (49), finished with a team-high four catches for 23 yards, but couldn’t come up with a pass from rookie Malik Cunningham in the end zone.

With veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster , DeVante Parker , and Kendrick Bourne all getting the night off, Thursday’s preseason loss was a chance to look at some younger Patriots receivers.

Coach Bill Belichick was asked about Thornton and what the coaching staff has been preaching to him when it comes to making strides at the start of his second season.

“All the things that a good receiver needs to do,” Belichick said Friday. “Releases, route technique. Understanding coverage. Obviously catching and protecting the ball. All the receiver fundamentals. Nothing special that probably every other receiver needs to do.

“He has his own playing style, and that’s a little bit unique to him. Each guy has their own unique playing style they need to be able to work with. But the fundamentals of receiving are the fundamentals of receiving.”

One young receiver who didn’t see a lot of playing time was sixth-round pick Demario Douglas, who has had a terrific summer. He notched only two snaps on offense and one on special teams.

Belichick explained that Thursday was an opportunity for game reps for some of the players who hadn’t seen as much practice action lately.

“We look at the whole body of work here, and there are a lot of guys that didn’t get a whole lot of reps last night, and that’s because most of them got a lot of reps in the practice sessions,” he said. “Most of the players who got more reps in the practice sessions got fewer reps last night.

“So, as I said last night, it’s kind of a balance, and the guys that have practiced less played more, some of the guys who have practiced more played less. Trying to get an evaluation and look at everybody.”

Board game

Belichick was asked how the sizable new scoreboard at Gillette Stadium played Thursday night, particularly regarding the wind patterns. “There wasn’t a whole lot of wind last night; it was minimal,” he said. “With or without the scoreboard, it wasn’t a big factor in the game.” … Belichick was asked if the opening kickoff from Chad Ryland, which was bounced, was by design or a mis-hit. The coach smiled before saying, “I’ll pass on that one. Thank you.” … While Nixon led the team in offensive snaps, three defensive players — safety Joshuah Bledsoe (64 defensive snaps, 13 special teams snaps), cornerback Shaun Wade (56 defensive snaps, one special teams snap), and defensive tackle Sam Roberts (55 defensive snaps) were the top three Patriots in total snaps … The players are scheduled to have Saturday off, and Sunday’s schedule is still to be determined. They’ll likely have their final open practice of the summer Monday before leaving for joint practices with Green Bay and Tennessee. Check patriots.com/trainingcamp for updates.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.