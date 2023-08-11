Rays push Tyler Glasnow (back) from Saturday start at home to Monday outing in San Francisco

“He looked good,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “He could go tomorrow, but trying to be wise here. He should be full-go on Monday.”

Glasnow played catch, including long toss, for 11 minutes in St. Petersburg, Fla., and then had a 14-pitch bullpen session Friday. He was scratched from a start last weekend due to the spasms and was shutdown until Wednesday after getting an injection.

Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians pushed back to Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays as the 6-foot-8-inch righthander continues to comeback from back spasms that cost him a start a week ago.

The American League wild card-leading Rays open a West Coast trip Monday night at San Francisco.

“Just needed a little bit of time,” Glasnow said. “I’m really encouraged by today, just going out and feeling normal. Not really knowing how I’d be on the mound, and it felt fine.”

Tampa Bay’s rotation has been hit hard by injuries.

Rays ace Shane McClanahan will likely miss the rest of the season with a left arm injury. He is scheduled to be examined Monday and options including Tommy John surgery will be explored.

Also out for the year are Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (elbow ligament internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery). Josh Fleming (left elbow inflammation) has been on a Triple A rehab assignment but could be considered to rejoin the team this weekend.

Manoah back to minors

The Toronto Blue Jays optioned Alek Manoah to Triple A, the second time this season that the 2022 Cy Young Award finalist has been sent to the minors.

Manoah (3-9) allowed four runs in four-plus innings in a loss at Cleveland. He is 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA over seven starts since he returned July 7 from his first demotion.

Manoah has struggled since going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA last season. He was sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League in June to work on his mechanics after he opened this season 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA.

The Blue Jays, who are playing a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs this weekend, recalled pitcher Hagen Danner from Triple A to take Manoah’s place on the roster.

Former slugger José Bautista is signing a one-day contract so he can retire with Toronto. The 42-year-old Bautista is going to be added to the team’s level of excellence during a pregame ceremony Saturday.

The six-time All-Star swatted 288 homers during 10 years with Toronto, including a major league-leading 54 in 2010 and 43 in 2011.

Brown’s good with Orioles

Broadcaster Kevin Brown says all is well between him and Baltimore Orioles management.

Brown posted on social media in his first public comments since he reportedly was pulled from the air in late July over comments regarding the team’s poor record at Tampa Bay before this season. The Orioles have said Brown will be back on the air soon.

“O’s fans — I’m a storyteller. And never want to be a part of the story,” Brown posted. “The most compelling story in baseball right now is the story of the league-leading Baltimore Orioles — the best, most exciting young team in the American League.

“Unfortunately, recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles. The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.”

The Orioles were in Seattle for a series opener late Friday night.

“We are all good here in Birdland!” Brown posted.

Harper out for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was out of the starting lineup against Minnesota, a day after he was sidelined by mid-back spasms. Harper said he did not expect a long absence and that the spasms were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021.

“I felt better today. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” Harper said.

Harper said he felt the spasms early in first inning Thursday against Washington but wanted to continue to play.

The two-time National League MVP said he did not think he would be available to pinch-hit. He was playing his 12th game at first base after starting 70 games at designated hitter following offseason Tommy John surgery that limited him to just eight games in right field in 2022.

Alec Bohm started at first base against the Twins.