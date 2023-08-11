Chris Sale set to start for Red Sox as three-game series vs. Tigers opens Friday (lineups)

But he’ll be on the mound on Friday at Fenway Park as the Red Sox open a three-game series against the 52-63 Tigers.

The oft-injured Red Sox ace has not made a start for Boston since June 1, having spent the last two-and-a-half months on the injured list with a fractured shoulder blade.

Pitching coach Dave Bush said Sale will be on a pitch count similar to the number of pitches he threw (53) when he tossed 4 ⅓ scoreless innings for Worcester on Sunday.

“We’ve been waiting for this day,” Manager Alex Cora said. “He’s been around us and he feels good.”

Lineups

TIGERS (52-63): TBA

Pitching: LHP Tarik Skubal (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

RED SOX (60-55): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-2, 4.58 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Tigers vs. Sale: Javier Báez 2-7, Miguel Cabrera 17-57, Riley Greene 0-3, Eric Haase 1-3, Andy Ibáñez 1-2, Jake Rogers 1-2, Spencer Torkelson 1-3, Matt Vierling 0-2

Red Sox vs. Skubal: Rafael Devers 1-3, Jarren Duran 1-3, Reese McGuire 0-2, Rob Refsnyder 2-3, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 3-5

Stat of the day: Sale made 11 starts for the Red Sox before heading to the IL, and posted a 2.87 ERA (15 runs in 47 innings) in his final eight starts before being placed on the IL.

Notes: Sale is 11-8 with a 3.03 ERA in 34 career appearances (24 starts) against the Tigers. ... Lefthander Tarik Skubal (2-1, 3.67) is Detroit’s probable starter. Skubal held Tampa Bay to one run (unearned) in 5 ⅓ innings when the Tigers posted a 4-2 victory over the Rays on Saturday. He struck out six and walked one. Skubal is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two career starts (9 ⅔ innings) against Boston. ... The Tigers are on a three-game win streak.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.