At this late stage of the season, Red Sox reliever Josh Winckowski is bringing the heat with unlikely velocity

With one out in the frame, Winckowski delivered a first-pitch sinker to Matt Duffy on the outer-half of the plate that Duffy took for a strike.

It was the top of the seventh inning, a frame in which Winckowski needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order, collecting two strikeouts in front of a fly out.

Josh Winckowski did something that you easily could have missed in Wednesday night’s 4-3 win against the Royals.

The radar gun on the Fenway jumbotron registered at 99 miles per hour. The next batter was Kyle Isbel, who fought Winckowski a bit more after the righthander retired the previous two batters on the minimum amount of pitches.

On the sixth pitch of the at-bat, Winckowski located a four-seam fastball at the top of the zone that resulted in a poorly-hit fly out to Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida.

The radar gun, once again, flashed at 99 m.p.h.

The two separate speeds on separate offerings represented something new for the righthander: the hardest-thrown pitches of his career.

It’s August, and at a time in which some pitchers’ stuff has waned, the Sox reliever is even stronger.

“It was definitely a small victory,” said Winckowski. “It kind of meant something. I kind of kept my eye on [it] for a bit. There were a couple of games I was at 98 pretty often and was looking to get over that hump. So obviously, I was super excited to do it. The arm is in a good spot and I’m ready to be more available down the stretch.”

Winckowski made 14 starts last season out of 15 total appearances. This year, he’s accepted and thrived in his role as a reliever, accumulating a 2.86 ERA in 63 innings, striking out 57 in that span.

His progression, of course, goes beyond the velocity. As the Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to starters, Winckowski has been able to adjust to any role in the bullpen, be it the late-inning reliever or if he’s called on for multiple innings.

But the velocity certainly was eye-popping.

“I think it came down to the work he put in during the offseason,” manager Alex Cora said before the Red Sox’ series opener against the Tigers Friday. “It was great. He stayed in Fort Myers and he went to the complex almost every day. He found a few things mechanically. I don’t know if he was envisioning throwing 99 at this stage of the season, but he felt very strongly about it.”

Winckowski gains in velocity are a result, he thinks, of his previous role.

“I think being a starter kind of helps that out,” said Winckowski. “I built up as a starter in spring training, so my arm was built up for a decent workload. It doesn’t feel too crazy to me”

The role of a reliever is different from that of a starter. You aren’t required to turn over a lineup, for the most part, more than once. A reliever can burn through a frame, knowing that might be the only frame they pitch. That has helped, too. But that doesn’t come without game planning in the case of Winckowski.

“He keeps working,” Cora said. “He has a good understanding of the metrics and what he needs to do and which spots he needs to go to. So he’s very involved. It’s been great.”

Tanner Houck (facial fracture) tossed three scoreless innings for Triple A Worcester in a 7-1 loss to Buffalo on Thursdsay at Polar Park. He yielded just one hit and struck out three and walked none. Houck threw 34 pitches, 23 for strikes.

Garrett Whitlock (elbow) responded well to his most recent rehab outing. He will be activated for Sunday’s contest against the Tigers … Justin Turner (heel) did some work on the field, running the bases and fielding grounders. Cora hopes he can be ready at some point this weekend and is trending in the right direction. The club will assess how Turner feels Saturday.





