World Cup 2023: A first-time champion will be crowned, and this finally could be Sweden’s time

That’s what the Swedes did against Japan in Friday’s quarterfinal in Auckland, New Zealand, going up by two goals after 51 minutes and then holding off everything that the Nadeshiko threw at them in the final 51.

No waiting until the 90th minute to prevail on a corner kick. No hoping that a ricochet goes their way in a shootout. Just attack and advance.

If they’re finally going to get this done — and how many times can Sweden’s women’s soccer team come close to winning a World Cup without doing it? — they understand that they have to go all-in and all-out all the way.

Advertisement

“We made it a little bit too exciting for my liking at the end,” said goalkeeper Zecira Musovic once the Tre Kronor dispatched the Japanese, 2-1, after a dozen minutes of stoppage time to earn a semifinal date with Spain, which on Thursday night knocked out the Netherlands, 2-1, in extra time on Salma Paralluelo’s brilliant strike in the 111th minute.

It’ll be the fifth appearance in the medal round for Sweden and the first for Spain. And with Japan now out in the wake of earlier exits by Germany, Norway, and the US, there will be a first-time champion crowned in Sydney a week from Sunday.

“You always dream of a moment like this,” said Spanish coach Jorge Vilda, whose squad took the lead in the 81st minute on Mariona Caldentey’s penalty kick, then gave it back in the 91st when Dutch center back Stefanie van der Gragt drilled one to the far corner.

“We’ve reached the semifinals for the first time. We’re among the four best in the world — but we’re not going to stop.”

Few would have predicted last autumn that La Roja still would be standing at this point in the tournament. After Spain had been evicted by England in the European quarterfinals, 15 players (known as “Las 15″) who were unhappy with Vilda and their training conditions wrote a letter to the federation asking not to be called up for national team matches.

Advertisement

The federation obliged them, used the reserves, and Spain began winning again, beating eight Cup qualifiers including the US, Japan, and Norway.

While only three of Las 15 are on the Cup roster — star midfielder Aitana Bonmati, defender Ona Batlle, and forward Caldentey — the program’s exceptional depth has made La Roja more than competitive in the tournament.

Eight players, five of them regulars, perform for Barcelona, which has won two of the last three Champions League titles.

The most explosive of them was Paralluelo, the 19-year-old substitute who made a determined dash-dribble-and-dagger through the Dutch defense just after Lineth Beerensteyn’s winning bid for the Netherlands went over the bar.

“It was a unique moment,” said Paralluelo, who’d played only half a dozen international matches when she was named to the team. “I felt euphoria.”

After taking a humiliating four-goal hammering from Japan in their group finale — their worst loss in 11 years — the Spaniards will be delighted to avoid a rematch with the Nadeshiko.

The Swedes had the Olympian advantage (”Faster, Higher, Stronger”) over the Japanese and had expunged them in the quarters at the Tokyo Games. So they played a shock-and-smother style, holding Japan shotless in the first half, and got their two goals indirectly off set pieces, a Swedish specialty.

Advertisement

The first, in the 32nd minute, came after a bit of pinball following a free kick before defender Amanda Ilestedt roofed it home. Then in the 51st, Fuka Nagano’s hand ball amid a corner-kick scramble produced Filippa Angeldal’s penalty.

“We conceded two goals from set pieces that we knew would be dangerous for us,” observed Japan captain Saki Kumagai, whose teammates could have used a stepladder. “If we could have resisted a little more in defense, I think we might have had more chances in attack.”

The Japanese did nothing but attack for the rest of the match and had two golden chances to draw even. But Riko Ueki’s 76th-minute penalty kick banged off the crossbar and Aoba Fujino’s free kick in the 87th bounced off the bar, Musovic’s head, and the left post.

Moments later, Honoka Hayashi scored, but nothing more was to be had.

“We fought so hard because we wanted it,” said Kumagai. “We will come back stronger.”

That’s been Sweden’s vow for decades after its Cup shortfalls. The silver medal in 2003 after losing to the Germans in extra time in the final. The bronzes in 1991, 2011, and 2019 when they fell to the Dutch, 1-0, in the 99th minute of the semis.

Now, after unhorsing the Americans, who were two-time defending champs, and staving off the last former titlist standing, the Tre Kronor are sensing that this might at last be their time.

Advertisement

“I think we have the team to go all the way,” said defender Jonna Andersson. “And now we are one step closer.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.