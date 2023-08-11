Nearly 50 years after its last journey, Russia launches toward the moon

The mission has been in development for years before Russia invaded Ukraine, but it is also occurring at a moment when President Vladimir Putin is looking to space as one way to signal Russia’s return to great-power status.

On Friday morning at a spaceport in the far eastern part of Russia, a rocket lifted Luna-25, a robotic lander of moderate size, to Earth orbit. It will try to land in the moon’s south polar region, where the presence of water ice has attracted the attention of numerous space programs, and make a year’s worth of scientific observations.

For the first time in nearly half a century, Russia has launched a spacecraft that is headed to the moon.

The Soyuz rocket began its flight under cloudy skies at the Vostochny launchpad. About 80 minutes after the launch, the Luna-25 spacecraft was pushed on a course to the moon according to an update from Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. It is to reach the moon and enter orbit on Aug. 16, and then attempt to land on the surface as early as Aug. 21.

In recent years under Putin’s rule, the Soviet era has been venerated as the apex of Russian power while the crimes and injustices of communist rule have been papered over. Soviet achievements in space are key parts of the narrative taught in schools and on state television

The invasion of Ukraine has only amplified the weight of Putin’s quest to remake Russia. With Western sanctions and the war starving the country of foreign capital and technology, the moon launch is emerging as a marquee test of the country’s ability to chart a new path. For future missions, Russia is looking to develop electronic components that it would have bought from foreign companies.

It’s a test that will be keenly watched around the world as Europe and America work to isolate Russia amid the war in Ukraine, and as Russia tries to strengthen its political and economic ties with non-Western countries in response. Putin sees Russia’s space program as one prong of that effort. When he hosted African leaders for a summit meeting in St. Petersburg last month, he promised to expand Russia’s cooperation with African countries “in the field of space technologies and their applications.”

But space is also a domestic priority. In May, Putin instituted a new government award for achievements in space. In June, he awarded it to Valentina Tereshkova, who became the first woman in space in 1963, and who is now a member of the Russian parliament and staunchly loyal to Putin.

Telegraphing his avid attention to the Luna-25 launch, Putin met with Yury Borisov, the head of Russia’s space program, on June 30. Borisov warned Putin that the typical chance of success of such a mission was about 70 percent, according to the Kremlin’s transcript of their meeting.

“Such missions are always risky,” Borisov told the president. “We would like, of course, for it to be successful.”

Whatever the prospects of Luna-25, the mission is a sign of how far the Russian space program has fallen since its glory days in the 1950s and ‘60s when it launched the first satellite, Sputnik, and the first astronaut, Yuri Gagarin, and then raced with NASA to send astronauts to the moon.

Even the probe’s name evokes the Soviet Union’s space-age heyday. Moscow’s previous lunar probe, launched in 1976, was called the Luna-24.

“The architecture of the lander is very similar to what the Soviet Union used to build for landing on the moon in the ‘70s,” said Anatoly Zak, who publishes RussianSpaceWeb.com, a close tracker of Russia’s space activities.

“However, it’s a scaled-down version” that takes advantage of modern technological advances, Zak said. “When they decided to call it Luna-25, it’s kind of fair, because, in fact, it’s a continuation of the Soviet legacy.”

Coming out of the moon race, the Soviet space program continued to unlock achievements in planetary exploration. As recently as the mid-1980s, its Vega 1 and Vega 2 missions put landers on Venus and flew past Halley’s Comet for observations.

The chaos of the Soviet Union’s fall began a lasting period of fallow times for Russian planetary science. In 2011, an ambitious mission to collect dirt and rocks from a Martian moon tumbled back into Earth’s atmosphere after launch and burned up. A post-mortem report by the Russian space agency blamed cost-cutting shortcuts and inadequate testing.

Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft still reliably ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. But the country’s space program has lost much of its once-lucrative business of launching commercial satellites.