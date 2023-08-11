Zelensky fires military recruitment center chiefs after corruption probe

“Some took cash, some took cryptocurrency — that’s the only difference,” Zelensky said in a statement published on the official presidential website. “The cynicism is the same everywhere.” Zelensky did not specify the total number of regional recruitment heads.

Zelensky announced the blanket dismissal after a meeting of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, which he heads. He cited instances of “illicit enrichment,” laundering “illegally obtained funds,” and “illegal transportation of persons liable for military service across the border.”

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the heads of all of his country’s regional military recruitment centers Friday, a sweeping move he said was aimed at combating corruption and ensuring that the recruitment system is “run by people who know exactly what war is.”

Advertisement

Ukrainian forces are struggling to advance in their two-month-old counteroffensive against Russia, and there are growing signs of fatigue among Ukrainians after a year and half of grinding conflict.

Zelensky’s announcement is part of a wider campaign launched to root out official corruption, particularly in the military. Critics contend that this campaign is largely for show — aimed at appeasing Western allies and keeping aid money flowing — and has not targeted corruption at the highest levels.

In January, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov resigned after he was accused of overseeing a scheme to purchase military foodstuffs at inflated prices. Shapovalov denied the charges.

In June, one of the country’s leading news outlets, Ukrainska Pravda, or Ukrainian Truth, published an investigation showing that the family of Yevhen Borysov, the head of the Odessa regional draft center, had “purchased property and cars worth millions of dollars on the Spanish coast” during the war. Borysov denied the charges but was relieved of his duties soon afterward.

An investigation of the country’s recruitment centers followed. Last week, in one of his nightly video addresses, Zelensky said the audit has found widespread malfeasance. “The inspection reveals many abuses. Frankly, disgusting ones,” he said.

Advertisement

Last week, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said on its official Telegram channel that it has uncovered “a large-scale scheme of issuing certificates of unfitness for military service,” after conducting nearly 100 searches across the country. In one instance, draft officials were selling the certificates for $10,000, the ministry said.

On Friday, Zelensky said that 112 criminal proceedings have been launched against 33 suspects, but he did not provide further details.

The shake-up of the military recruitment system appeared to be all-encompassing: Even officials against whom “no evidence of crimes or violations had been found” would be dismissed, the president said. If they want to keep their rank “and prove their dignity,” he added, “they should go to the front.”

The commander of Ukraine’s military, General Valery Zaluzhny, will oversee the replacement of the recruitment center heads. In their place, Zelensky said, would be “warriors who have gone through the front or who cannot be in the trenches because they have lost their health, lost their limbs, but have retained their dignity and have no cynicism.”