In Barrington Stage’s gripping ‘Faith Healer,’ truth is a slippery thing

This trio spend several years traveling to small towns across Scotland and Wales, charging a few coins for the locals to experience “The Fantastic Frank Hardy, Faith Healer,” before deciding, fatefully, to return to Ireland, Frank’s homeland. We hear from each separately, bookended by Frank himself, and rather than flesh out the details of their common story, the contradictions and assumptions add layers of anguish and mystery.

PITTSFIELD — Memory is tricky. Sometimes we recall only wispy fragments; other times every detail is crystal clear. In “Faith Healer,” now in a spellbinding production at Barrington Stage Company, the attempt to piece together the fragments of one shocking event is complicated by the divergent memories of the three participants: Frank Hardy, the “faith healer”; Grace, his wife; and Teddy, his manager.

Julianne Boyd, Barrington Stage’s co-founder who retired as its artistic director last year, returns to direct this haunting series of monologues. She’s cast three outstanding Barrington Stage veterans: Christopher Innvar (Frank), Gretchen Egolf (Grace), and Mark H. Dold (Teddy), who illuminate the emotional land mines that lie just below the surface of these fascinating individuals. Boyd takes full advantage of the intimate St. Germain Stage, with Innvar and Egolf staring straight into our souls as they bare their own, while Dold’s Teddy distracts us — and himself — by pouring himself another beer.

Frank, you see, was once able to heal 10 locals in one small village. “When it worked,” he says, “I was perfect in myself.” But Frank is plagued by inner turmoil: Does he have a gift or is he a con man?

Innvar doesn’t let Frank’s somewhat shabby appearance dim Frank’s determination to share his burden — I mean, story. He paces a bit around the spare stage but mostly stands firm, Frank’s faded charms and gifts for embellishment fighting with his need for confession, if not absolution. His struggle with self-doubt is so consuming, he distances himself not only from the truth, but, with casual cruelty, from the two people who love him the most.

When we meet Grace, her first lines are: “I’m making progress.” It takes a while to understand what she is progressing toward or recovering from. Egolf manages to find exhaustion, bitterness, and love within Grace, even as her certainty about Frank’s gift is rewarded with betrayal. The holes she pokes in Frank’s narrative are heartbreaking, even as she teeters between the knowledge that Frank “obliterated me” and her desperate hope that he would be “restored.”

Gretchen Egolf in "The Faith Healer" at Barrington Stage Company. Daniel Rader

Our third version of the story comes from Teddy, a manager of second-rate acts that included a bagpipe-playing whippet and Miss Mulatto and her 120 Pigeons, before meeting Frank Hardy. Although he claims to keep work and friends separate — “and never the twain shall meet,” he declares — it’s clear his loyalty and love for Frank is unwavering. Dold (last seen in Boston in SpeakEasy Stage Company’s brilliant production of “The Inheritance”) balances Teddy’s role as the comic fixer with his ability to see through the illusions both Frank and Grace conjure. There is something about the careful arranging of the beer bottles on the table next to him that suggests how tightly he is holding back the hurt.

The Irish playwright Brian Friel is a master storyteller whose tales unfold with extraordinary grace, and, in the case of “Faith Healer,” a mounting sense of foreboding. He references the characters’ eyes in the script several times, and the trio at Barrington Stage take note, communicating so much of the story’s subtext through those sad eyes.

In this mesmerizing production, the struggle to connect is thwarted by the defensive need to keep up appearances. The impact of those illusions will stay with you long after the play ends.

FAITH HEALER

Play by Brian Friel. Directed by Julianne Boyd. Presented by Barrington Stage Company. At the St. Germain Stage, 36 Linden St., Pittsfield. Through Aug. 27. $25-$65. https://barringtonstageco.org



