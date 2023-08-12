2-alarm fire breaks out at salvage yard in Hyde Park

A two-alarm fire at a scrap yard in Hyde Park Saturday afternoon sent plumes of smoke so thick they at one point obscured a Boston Fire Department truck, officials said.

The fire at James G. Grant Co. sent thick smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out at “Grants Salvage Yard” at 2:46 p.m. Boston fire said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The James G. Grant Co. is located at 28 Wolcott St., according to its website. A representative of the company could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday evening.

A limited water supply forced fire crews to rely on relay pumping, with thousands of feet of hose was required to bring the water into the area, the department said.

Water supply issues forced firefighters to use thousands of feet of hose to bring water to the blaze. Boston Fire Department/X

Crews also used ladder pipes and multiple deck guns to surround the fire. “Companies are making headway getting fire under control. The pile has copious amounts of water playing out from all sides,” the department said on X at about 4:05 p.m.

“We can now see one of the first due engines that was visually lost in the smoke,” the department said.

In a brief interview, Firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman, said debris in the yard, including scrap metal, caught fire, sparking the blaze.

A Hazmat team responded to the scene, but officials do not believe there are any hazardous materials in the yard, Alkins said.

There are no concerns about the air quality in the area, he added.

It took about two-hours to get the fire under control, Alkins said.

As of early evening, firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots at the scene.

The fire is the second reported at a scrap fire in as many days in Greater Boston. On Friday, a 4-alarm fire burned for hours at a metal scrap recycling business in Brockton.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.