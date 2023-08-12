Boston celebrates 50 years of hip-hop in style

The headliners of Saturday’s city-sponsored festival, Atlanta-based artist EarthGang and New York’s Dead Prez, hit the stage after a slew of local talent, including Dorchester native kei and Brockton’s Van Buren Records.

GLD FSTVL, organized by musicians and volunteers, featured food trucks, a beer garden, and local and national talent.

Energy was buzzing at City Hall Plaza Saturday afternoon, as hundreds of people of all ages gathered to dance, sing, and celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music.

As the day went on, the crowd expanded, gathering around the stage and dancing up a storm as the musicians played.

Billy Dean Thomas, 32, Boston’s City Hall Plaza engagement manager, who uses they/them pronouns, said it was important to showcase the city’s hip-hop talent.

“Hip-hop is at the epicenter of everything,” Thomas reflected in an interview before the event started. “Its impact is unmatched. It’s a philosophy of how you bounce back, and I’m very excited to showcase it today.”

Hip-hop, which originated in the Bronx, hit the music scene in the 1970s. It originated as an anti-drug and anti-violence genre. As the years progressed, it penetrated mainstream music culture, with acts like Drake, Eminem, and Nicki Minaj breaking records, winning Grammys, and gaining international recognition.

Dorchester resident Phillip Wright, 66, was around when hip-hop first took off.

“There were free concerts back in the 70s when hip-hop came along,” he said while watching the performers. “Their message needs to be heard, even today.”

The musicians who amplified the hip-hop genre, like DJ Kool Herc, Afrika Bambaataa, and Grandmaster Flash, “started a movement,” Wright said.

“It really originated from young Black kids, which is so important,” he said. “I’ve gotten to watch hip-hop evolve to what it is today. It’s pretty cool.”

The most important thing, Thomas said, was making sure that those who came to see the performances feel “truly nurtured and good.” Celebrating hip-hop is a way to bring the community together, Thomas said.

Organizers Moe Pope and Janos “The Arcitype” Fulop both members of the hip-hop group STL GLD, said they approached the city about the festival in February.

To see the event come together so quickly has been “mind-blowing,” Fulop said while watching one of the performers.

“We want to show that there’s incredible hip-hop in the city,” said Fulop, who lives in Cambridge. “There’s a lot of dating and preconceived notions about what hip-hop is, but it’s not something to be feared. It’s something to be celebrated.”

They both saId they were hoping to make the celebration an annual tradition.

Kara Elliott-Ortega, 35, chief of arts and culture for the city of Boston, said the festival was also a great way to showcase the newly renovated plaza.

“We want to make sure this seems like a space for the people of Boston,” she said in an interview. “I want people to feel like this space is for them.”

Thirty-year-old Michelle Villada, a Jamaica Plain resident, said she hopes to see more events like this one throughout the year.

“It’s nice to have free events in the city,” she said, sitting in a lawn chair watching a performance. “And hip-hop is such an important community, and an important artform. It’s awesome to see it at City Hall.”

As artists played on the mainstage, local vendors and food trucks lined the periphery of the plaza, selling food and artwork to guests.

Twins Wilson and Elson Fortes, 35, co-owners of Boston-based Crazy Goodz, a clothing, lifestyle and graphic design company selling hip-hop memorabilia and artwork. They sat at a booth at the periphery of the festival, selling merchandise and networking with the other vendors.

“Hip-hop is a lifestyle,” Elson said. “It’s a religion.”

Dorchester resident Tim Sieber, 76, said he doesn’t normally listen to hip-hop, but he brought his godson, Michael Carmo, 13, who is a fan, to the event.

Carmo loves hip-hop, Sieber said, and it was exciting to watch him be around something he is so passionate about.

“It’s not my music, so it challenges me to understand it better,” he said. “It touches the roots of so many people, so it’s important to understand and support it.”

The two were sitting on a bench at the side of the stage watching the early performances, while Carmo bobbed his head to the music and sang along.

“I just like to be here,” Carmo said. “Hip-hop is my favorite. I feel passionate about it and it just makes me feel comfortable.”

The way hip-hop touches the lives of the youth is important, said Norma Cumbee, a Malden resident who was at the festival representing the Cambridge Community Center.

One of the center’s programs, called The Hip-Hop Transformation, was an early act in the festival and featured young people from the Cambridge area performing hip-hop numbers and interacting with the crowd.

“It’s a nice way to uplift them and expose them to hip-hop,” Cumbee, 34, said in an interview. “It gives them more confidence and helps them learn what they’re capable of.”

