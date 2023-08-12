Five injured in Braintree boat fire

A club member used their boat to tow the burning vessel out into open water to prevent the fire from spreading down the dock to other boats, the department said.

Braintree police and fire marine units responded to Metropolitan Yacht Club, where a fire had broken out on a boat at the club’s gas dock, according to the Braintree Police Department.

Five people were taken to the hospital after their boat caught fire near a yacht club in Braintree on Saturday morning, officials said.

Braintree Mayor Charles Kokoros said it was a retired police officer and his daughter who jumped in to help. He thanked them for their “heroic actions” at the yacht club.

Advertisement

“I would also like to commend our fire and police departments and their marine units for their exceptional performance in handling this situation,” Kokoros said in a statmenet.

Five people on board were taken to area hospitals with minor burns, smoke inhalation, and cuts, the police department said.

Hingham Harbor Master Ken Corson posted a photo on Facebook at 11:38 a.m. showing amarine vessel spraying water onto the burning boat as smoke billowed into the air. A second post around 1:30 p.m. reported that the fire had been put out before the boat eventually capsized.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.