Haverhill sinkhole causes $1 million in damage to sewer pipe; mayor declares state of emergency

On Friday, Fiorentini and other Haverhill leaders met with Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and officials with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to discuss the storm damage and the prospect of getting assistance for residents and local businesses, Fiorentini’s office said in the statement.

With the emergency declaration issued Thursday, city leaders are now seeking state and federal financial aid to assist residents and local businesses affected by the flooding and plan to meet Monday morning to develop plans to assist residents, including pumping basements, repairing culverts and other infrastructure, and continuing cleanup work, officials said in a statement Saturday morning.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini declared a state of emergency in the city, after severe storms and flooding early in the week carved out a 20-foot sinkhole causing at least $1 million in damages to a sewer pipe, according to city officials.

On Tuesday, Haverhill received more than 5 inches of rain as storms swept through the region. Tornadoes touched down in Mattapoisett and Barnstable during the storms, according to the National Weather Service.

In Haverhill a rush of water tore open a brick sewer pipe near the corner of Washington and Ford streets and forced the temporary evacuation of a five-unit building in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, according to the Saturday morning statement, which was posted to the mayor’s office Facebook page.

The sinkhole was examined by city officials Thursday, who reported it was about 20 feet wide and 20 feet deep, the statement said. Officials said it would take weeks to repair the sewer pipe.

The city is asking residents and businesses who suffered damages during the storms to complete a form outlining their losses and expenses by Aug. 17.

“We are pursuing financial aid for homeowners, businesses and the city but have been given no guarantees,” the statement said.

