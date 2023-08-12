Kayaker taken to hospital after rescue from Boston Harbor

A kayaker was taken to the hospital Saturday after they were rescued from the Boston Harbor, officials said.
At 2:24 p.m., Boston police responded to the harbor near 25 Dorchester Ave. for a water rescue, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.
Emergency crews took the kayaker to a local hospital, according to an e-mail statement from John Gill, superintendent in chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services.
No other information was immediately available, officials said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
