Kayaker taken to hospital after rescue from Boston Harbor

A kayaker was taken to the hospital Saturday after they were rescued from the Boston Harbor, officials said.

At 2:24 p.m., Boston police responded to the harbor near 25 Dorchester Ave. for a water rescue, according to Officer Michael Torigian, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department.

Emergency crews took the kayaker to a local hospital, according to an e-mail statement from John Gill, superintendent in chief of Boston Emergency Medical Services.