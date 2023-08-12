Manchester, N.H. police seek suspects in two separate bank robberies

Police in Manchester, N.H. are asking the public for information following two bank robberies in less than 24 hours, but it is not known if the two incidents are related, the department said Saturday.

On Friday around 2:30 p.m., the police received a report of a robbery at Bangor Bank at 170 Baker St., just south of downtown, police said in a statement. A man walked into the bank while talking on the phone, slid a note to a teller demanding money, and kept talking on the phone before leaving on foot with the cash, the statement said.

The suspect is described as a white male, who was wearing a mask, sunglasses, white baseball hat, and a blue shirt.