Manchester, N.H. police seek suspects in two separate bank robberies

Police in Manchester, N.H. are asking the public for information following two bank robberies in less than 24 hours, but it is not known if the two incidents are related, the department said Saturday.
On Friday around 2:30 p.m., the police received a report of a robbery at Bangor Bank at 170 Baker St., just south of downtown, police said in a statement. A man walked into the bank while talking on the phone, slid a note to a teller demanding money, and kept talking on the phone before leaving on foot with the cash, the statement said.
The suspect is described as a white male, who was wearing a mask, sunglasses, white baseball hat, and a blue shirt.
The second reported robbery occurred at TD Bank North at 300 Franklin St. late Saturday morning, about 1.5 miles north of Friday’s reported robbery, according to police.
A man wearing a bright yellow construction vest walked into the bank and told the teller he had a gun before demanding money, the statement said.
He gave the teller bags to fill and left the bank after, police said.
The suspect was wearing a gray baggy outfit and a white construction hat and riding a bicycle, police said.
Police encourage anyone with information about these incidents should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
