MBTA Green Line delayed Saturday afternoon due to trolley with electrical problem

The MBTA’s Green Line service was delayed by at least 25 minutes Saturday afternoon due to a trolley with an electrical problem between Copley and Government Center, the agency reported.
Around 3:30 p.m., the agency reported in a social media posting that a trolley had been disabled at Copley.
“Officials are on the scene attempting to troubleshoot problem,” the agency said in an alert on MBTA.com.
Green Line Update: Delays of about 25 minutes due to an earlier disabled Trolley between Copley and Government Center. https://t.co/QY3fUimTCa— MBTA (@MBTA) August 12, 2023
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
