MBTA Green Line delayed Saturday afternoon due to trolley with electrical problem

By John Hilliard Globe Staff,Updated August 12, 2023, 42 minutes ago

The MBTA’s Green Line service was delayed by at least 25 minutes Saturday afternoon due to a trolley with an electrical problem between Copley and Government Center, the agency reported.

Around 3:30 p.m., the agency reported in a social media posting that a trolley had been disabled at Copley.

“Officials are on the scene attempting to troubleshoot problem,” the agency said in an alert on MBTA.com.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

