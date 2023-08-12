More than a year after T cut service because of overworked dispatchers, MBTA remains short of hiring goals in Operations Control Center

And then at about 4:40 a.m., there was a third error from a dispatcher, MBTA records show. Maintenance vehicles scheduled to travel from JFK/UMass Station to Ashmont were incorrectly routed to Braintree, where the third rail was still powered, a potential safety hazard. No one was injured, but the T had to cut power to the third rail to let the crew backtrack.

About 2½ hours later, another problem surfaced, this time on the Orange Line. A dispatcher had mistakenly cut power to the third rail on track where trains were being stored before their first trip of the day from Forest Hills.

The trouble on the MBTA’s overnight shift that Friday in April began at Copley Station. At about 1:30 a.m., a Green Line trolley got dangerously close to a crew that had been granted permission to work there by a dispatcher in the T’s Operations Control Center.

The mistakes during that three-hour span on April 7 offer a window into the high stakes and challenges that the MBTA faces in returning service to pre-pandemic levels. So much of that crucially hinges on straightening out the ops center, a small but vital operation that is responsible for all train movement on the subway system. The center has been plagued by chronic staffing problems among dispatchers for the Orange, Red, and Blue lines.

The three dispatchers involved — two working on the heavy rail, or subway system and one on the Green Line — had each been on the job for less than a year. One had been working solo as a dispatcher for three months, the T said.

The staffing problems for heavy rail dispatchers reached a critical point last June when the MBTA reduced weekday service on the three lines to Saturday levels after the Federal Transit Administration found dispatchers were sometimes working 20-hour shifts. The ranks soon dwindled when three veteran heavy rail dispatchers retired last summer, according to MBTA Retirement Fund records.

The T responded by mounting an aggressive campaign to recruit dispatchers for heavy rail. But after 14 months and a reduction in the job qualification requirements, the agency remains short of its hiring goals for the control center. The T has 25 dispatchers, one more than the “minimum target” to cover current operations, but two are retirees and five dispatchers have found new jobs within the T, but haven’t been permitted to move into their new roles. Six workers are training and one will soon start, and if all are successful, the T said it will need two more full-time dispatchers and five backups to reach its “best in class target” of 32 dispatchers.

For riders, the staffing shortage marked the beginning of service reductions on the Red, Orange, and Blue lines that have continued for much of the last 14 months. While the T said it boosted service on those lines earlier this year, the expansion of speed restrictions in March erased the gains. The T added Blue Line service this summer during the Sumner Tunnel closure and more Orange Line service is planned for the fall, the agency said.

In a statement, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the “safety of our workforce and the public will always be at the forefront of every decision we make.”

“All train movement, both public and work equipment, is managed out of our Operations Control Center,” he said. “We are committed to ensuring that we are sufficiently staffed with qualified personnel to support service and work essential to safe and reliable train service.”

Inside the control center, growing the ranks of its heavy rail dispatchers appears to have resulted in growing pains and the three safety incidents on April 7 were costly, according to a Globe review of MBTA records.

Investigations found dispatcher errors caused all three incidents. The dispatchers were placed on administrative leave during the investigations, and then returned to their dispatching jobs, the MBTA said.

In an April 11 memo obtained by the Globe under a public records request, Erik Stoothoff, the T’s acting chief operating officer, proposed plans to improve the “safety culture” at the control center by reinstructing dispatchers, temporarily reassigning a senior official to work overnight shifts, and other measures.

A week after Stoothoff’s memo, the FTA ordered the T to take immediate action to improve safety on the tracks, citing the Green Line train that came dangerously close to workers at Copley Station on April 7, four other close calls, and an incident on April 13 in which an MBTA lineman working near Revere Beach Station had his hand crushed, records show.

In response, the T identified “dispatcher situational awareness” as a “potential” contributing factor in four out of nine safety incidents on the tracks in March and April. The T’s analysis said the dispatchers’ issues in those incidents were likely tied to their experience but didn’t specify how long the involved dispatchers had been on the job, as well as how information they receive regarding activities on or near the tracks is written.

The T implemented changes, and since then the FTA has said that the agency has satisfied some of the federal mandates announced last June: requiring certifications for control center staff and sufficient time off between shifts, and prohibiting supervisors from simultaneously performing dispatcher and supervisory tasks. Four mandates remain open, including a requirement that the T ensure adequate staffing for the control center, records show.

The T’s quest to find heavy rail dispatchers has been a standing issue at monthly Board of Directors workforce subcommittee meetings.

Only current T employees are eligible to apply, and selected candidates get a $10,000 signing bonus and at least 10 weeks of training.

In early April, the T sought to increase the candidate pool by lowering the minimum eligibility requirements. Instead of requiring at least four years of T experience and at least two years working on heavy rail lines, employees with three years at the T and one year on heavy rail are now eligible, according to a T presentation from last month.

Ninety-nine workers applied under the new standards, but 86 percent didn’t have the necessary experience, the MBTA said.

Over an average 24-hour period, heavy rail dispatchers handle thousands of radio calls and hundreds of phone calls, MBTA records show. Using a computer system, they also throw switches, clear signals, modify train schedules, and manage the amount of time between trains.

“You definitely have to multitask,” said Genie Adams, a retired heavy rail dispatcher who returned last year to her job for a few months. “It can take two, three years to get comfortable.”

In recruiting materials, the T encourages potential candidates to “join the Team that Moves People.”

The tagline reads: “Operations Control Center / Where we need you the most.”

