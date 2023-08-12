Pennsylvania man, 21, dies after medical emergency while hiking in N.H. White Mountains

Apreku’s friends called 911 and provided CPR with the help of other hikers passing by.

Jason Apreku of Stroudsburg, Pa., was on the Osgood Trail to Mount Madison with friends when he collapsed around 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement posted to Facebook Saturday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man from Pennsylvania died after suffering an “unknown medical emergency” while hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Friday, despite the valiant effort of rescue crews donned in winter gear that tried to reach him amid cold temperatures and heavy wind, officials said.

“This life saving effort continued for hours in an attempt to give Apreku every chance of survival,” Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

After being alerted to the 911 call, Fish and Game officers requested the New Hampshire Army National Guard send a helicopter to assist in the rescue.

The helicopter took off from Concord, N.H., and reached Mount Madison in about 35 minutes but was ultimately unable to assist due to severe wind and low cloud cover, the Fish and Game department said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Wind speeds on Mount Washington, a few peaks away, was measured at 90 miles per hour with a wind chill of 29 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the 911 call, Fish and Game said.

Meanwhile, a team from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue hiked up from Appalachia Parking Lot in Randolph. Members of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Fish and Game conservation officers also began hiking to the site.

Apreku died before rescue crews could reach his group, despite several hours of friends and passersby trying to save him, including the use of CPR and a defibrillator, Fish and Game said.

Crews continued hiking into the early hours of Saturday. Once they arrived, Apreku was placed in a litter and carried over the summit of Mount Madison to the Madison Spring Hut, Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

Rescuers wore “full winter gear” amid heavy wind gusts and wind chills below freezing as they made the “grueling and challenging” trek to the Madison Spring Hut, where they arrived at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said.

A second team of rescuers arrived at the hut shortly after to relieve the first crew that had worked through the night.

A National Guard helicopter was able to reach hut on Saturday morning and brought Apreku off the mountain. He was taken to Bryant’s Funeral Home in Berlin, Fish and Game said.

The helicopter returned to the hut twice to fly out members of the rescue team, the statement said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.