FEMA estimates it will take $5.5 billion to rebuild areas of destruction in west Maui

Thomas Jeffery, a wildfire expert with the CoreLogic research group, said many houses in Lahaina were “very vulnerable” to fire. “Many of the residential properties in Lahaina appear to have wood siding, and a number of them have elevated porches with a lattice underneath,” he said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates that the cost to rebuild after the Lahaina fire will be around $5.52 billion. The agency estimated that at least 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed — nearly 1,500 of them residential — and more than 2,100 acres were burned. Most of the town of 12,000 people was destroyed.

As the death toll continues to climb in West Maui, residents were coming to terms with the scale of destruction that swept away not only lives and irreplaceable belongings, but also their homes, assets and other properties.

If history is a guide, it may be too early to tell exactly what recovery might ultimately cost, said Roy Wright, a former FEMA official who now leads the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety, a research group.

“Every estimate we hear during the first week is someone’s best approximation, and it’s wrong,” he said. “We just don’t know enough yet.”

The rebuilding of Lahaina and other affected areas of the island will likely be a long haul, he said, and for now, the primary focus should be on emergency relief and recovering the dead.

He added that the initial cleanup after a massive forest fire is something that Hawaii, thousands of miles away from the mainland, has rarely had to do, which may complicate and draw out the recovery. Scorched structures, electronics and plastics will require extra precautions to clean up because of toxic substances that are often released.

He said he expects people whose homes and businesses were destroyed to start filing insurance claims, adding that they should feel confident that insurance will pay those claims.

But how the recent wildfires will shape future insurance policies or rates is unclear, Wright said.

“Hurricane is still your primary risk. Wildfire is going to be a secondary peril. It is, but clearly, it’s not a peril we can ignore,” he said.

The entire risk-management system — including insurers, emergency managers and land use planners — will likely consider the recent wildfires and revisit earlier plans, though a single event is unlikely to fundamentally change overall risk policies, Wright said.

According to Hawaii’s emergency management plan from last February, officials considered the risk of wildfires to people “low.”

But given the devastating human toll of the wildfires in Maui, other communities across Hawaii will likely ask themselves if the same kind of disaster could happen in their communities. And in many cases, the answer will be yes, Wright said.

“This risk is real,” he said.

