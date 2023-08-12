Healey’s big chance to reshape Parole Board to her values

To get to the governor’s desk, the pardons were first approved by the state Parole Board, whose members also double as the Advisory Board of Pardons.

It was the kind of thing governors usually do in their final days on the job — when the political risk is low. And it had been about three decades since any governor had used their clemency powers in their first year in office.

Just five months into her term as governor, Maura Healey did something quite extraordinary. She moved to pardon seven individuals for past crimes — a move that would provide each a clean slate to pursue jobs or professional licenses unavailable to them before.

“Our administration views clemency as an important executive power that can help soften the harsher edges of our criminal justice system,” Healey said at the time. “We are currently working to modernize the state’s clemency guidelines to center fairness and racial and gender equity.”

Those guidelines are still a work in progress; critical to the functioning of the state’s entire criminal justice system is a well-functioning Parole Board, which is not just at the heart of clemency decisions — for pardons and commutations of life sentences — but all decisions on the release of those currently incarcerated as they become parole eligible.

Right now what should be a seven-member Parole Board is down to four members, even as it stares down the barrel of a new lawsuit brought on behalf of three prisoners with “mental health conditions, cognitive challenges, and other mental disabilities,” charging the board with failing to make accommodations for them that would assure “meaningful access” to the parole process.

It is said that in crisis there is opportunity — and the opportunity has never been better for Healey to truly put her stamp on the Parole Board, set it on a path that would keep it out of further legal trouble, and make it function as the gatekeeper it was designed to be.

For decades the Parole Board has been allowed to slow roll pardon and commutation petitions, no doubt reflecting the reticence of the governors in office at the time to take a chance, especially on prisoners serving life sentences. Many of those sentences are just, but in some cases not so much. In some cases the laws under which lifers have been sentenced have evolved — the rules around joint venture felonies, for example. Yet commutations of those sentences remain elusive.

Reports persist of low morale among staff and Parole Board members who themselves are overwhelmed.

At a hearing before the Governor’s Council on her own reappointment to the board in June, Charlene Bonner, a forensic psychologist and specialist in addictive disorders, said that since 2019 she has sat on 550 life sentence hearings and 25 clemency hearings and conducted more than 7,000 votes on other parole petitions.

Small wonder then that the board’s work has come under some criticism as it did in the lawsuit filed on behalf of those three inmates by Prisoners Legal Services of Massachusetts. That suit accuses the board of largely ignoring a 2017 Supreme Judicial Court decision that found both the Americans with Disabilities Act and the parole statute “require the board to take some measures to accommodate prisoners with disabilities.”

But it also accused the board — and not for the first time — of being just plain lax in its practices.

“The Board’s lifer decisions are typically no more than two to four pages in length and largely consist of a description of the underlying crime copied from prior decisions and a verbatim quote of the parole standard. … Where parole is denied, the language is routinely copied even from one decision to the next and rarely consists of anything more than vague, conclusory verbiage such as ‘[the parole candidate] has not yet demonstrated a level of rehabilitative progress that would make his release compatible with the welfare of society.’ The decisions in non-lifer cases are even more cursory.”

A board at full capacity — or better yet, a board expanded from seven to nine members, as two bills currently in the Legislature propose — would be better able to give such weighty decisions the attention they merit.

“Our administration is working diligently to fill vacancies on the Parole Board as quickly as possible,” a Healey spokesperson said.

A board at full strength that reflects the governor’s own stated values and priorities, with a commitment to treating the incarcerated fairly and in a timely fashion — and treating the disabled in a manner outlined by the SJC six long years ago — can make a huge difference in the state’s criminal justice system. It’s a rare opportunity for Healey — and one not to be missed.

