Reflections on the 1973 Logan plane crash and its victims

On that fateful July day, we were two young and newly graduated Northeastern University registered nurses who were working our usual day shift in the burn unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. Having completed our co-op student nursing assignments in the burn unit during our training, we both wanted to continue to learn more about the highly intensive art and science of caring for burn victims.

We read with great interest, yet with much sympathy for all involved, the recent article that marked the passage of 50 years since the tragic Delta Air Lines crash at Logan Airport during the summer of 1973 (“ After 50 years, a coming together over a tragedy long borne in private ,” Page A1, July 30). The impact of that event was not limited to those who perished and their bereaved loved ones. It extended to another web of people whose lives were forever changed by bearing witness to the unexpected extremes that human beings are called on to experience.

We didn’t know what we would be facing that day when the call came in to prepare for multiple burn victims due to the Delta Logan crash. The entire hospital mobilized to receive 89 victims. Our unit went on high-alert triage, planning to transfer our most stable patients to other intensive care units so we could accept those most severely injured. The atmosphere in the unit was overwhelmingly anxious, yet confident and competent.

It wasn’t very long before we were informed that there were only two survivors, one of whom died upon reaching the emergency room. We would only be receiving the lone survivor, 20-year-old Air Force Sergeant Leopold Chouinard.

We placed Leo in the room closest to the nurses’ station. It was there that the skilled and compassionate team of burn nurses and all burn associate staff cared for him during the four months that he fought to live. Leo had recently been engaged to the love of his life and had a loving and supportive family that gave him the meaning, purpose, and hope to endure the many surgeries and daily burn treatments the staff provided to assist his healing and recovery.

Caring for Leo weighed heavily on the staff — he was so young and his injuries so severe. His family lived far away and were unable to visit as often as they would have wanted. Fifty years ago, we did not have the medical knowledge or psychological resources that we have today to help not only our patients process difficult circumstances but caregivers as well. Hospice and palliative care medicine were not yet on the forefront in Massachusetts nor were ethics committees the valuable resource that they are today in helping to define and relieve ethical and moral dilemmas. We relied solely on supporting each other and soon became Leo’s “adoptive” family until his tragic death on Dec. 11.

Our memories of our time caring for Leo remain vivid. To this day we continue to revisit and process the events of those four long intense months: the courage and determination of Leo’s struggle to survive and the staff’s courage and determination to try to make that happen. The impact taught us not only the value of the strength of the human spirit to survive at all costs but also the importance of honoring one’s autonomy when continuing care may be futile. We hold a deep respect and appreciation for the medical research and advances that have made burn care the state-of-the-art science that it is today. Most especially, our personal engagement in caring for Leo taught us the importance of providing emotional support to the caregivers who valiantly bear witness to the pain and suffering their courageous patients face day in and day out to survive unimaginable tragic life circumstances.

Flying into Logan Airport has never felt the same for either of us.

Karen (Schwarz) Schmidt

Hamilton

Sandra (Mosher) Patterson

Severn, Md.