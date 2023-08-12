Wildfires in Maui must make us more mindful of our environmental responsibilities

The consequences of the wildfires in Maui are heartbreaking and devastating, and my heart goes out to everyone who has suffered the loss of their homes and family members in this tragedy (”At least 55 people died on Maui. Residents had little warning before wildfires overtook a town.” Aug. 11).

I am grateful for the courage of the firefighters and other emergency responders who put their lives at risk to protect the people and their possessions. I can only imagine the fear and confusion of the people of Lahaina as they were forced to evacuate before the danger became too great, with no prior warning. It is tragic that this disaster could have been avoided. We are living in a time of increased temperatures and drier conditions due to climate change, which has made wildfires more common and more destructive. This is true not only in Hawaii but across the globe.