Of all the questions facing the Patriots, there is none bigger than the fate and performance of Mac Jones

Those few moments of offensive fun in an otherwise pedestrian night for the Patriots were a welcome sight Thursday night in Foxborough.

There was Malik Cunningham, juking his way to the end zone after taking over at quarterback in the fourth quarter, the end of a nifty 14-play, 75-yard drive that showed off Cunningham’s running and passing skills. Earlier, it was Bailey Zappe adding a new wrinkle to his own throwing repertoire with a couple of sidearm releases, a nod to the limitations of his size and a willingness to mitigate batted passes.

Mac Jones, the team is yours. Are you ready to stake a claim here in Year 3 of your NFL life?

Of all the questions facing the Patriots as they move forward through the preseason, none is bigger than the fate and performance of Jones. The AFC East gets stronger by the year, and each of the Patriots’ three division rivals is more settled at QB than they are. If Jones can change that narrative with a much improved performance this season, maybe the Patriots can get back to their winning ways.

Because elsewhere? Aaron Rodgers has turned the perennial punchline Jets into everybody’s offseason darlings, his star turn in “Hard Knocks” reminding everyone of the otherworldly talent in his right arm. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has improved as much as any quarterback in the NFL the last few years, and with speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle around him, he needs only to stay healthy to continue rising. Josh Allen rose to the top tier of the game a few years ago, and Jones will never forget how stark the QB contrast was in that ugly playoff meeting two years ago.

In other words, the Patriots remain at grave risk of being last in the division, and quarterback play is a big reason.

Thus did Bill Belichick set about righting the wrongs of a season ago, bringing back Bill O’Brien to run an offense hamstrung by Matt Patricia, hoping to find new spark in an old friend. Jones tried to fix himself too, speaking of regaining the trust of teammates, curbing his frustrated outbursts, and evolving as a leader. But as Thursday’s game reminded us as Zappe and Cunningham worked under constant pressure, injuries and stopgap fixes to the offensive line are still falling short. Throw in the lack of extra help from running backs or tight ends who are not particularly adept at pass blocking, and Jones is not going to have a lot of time to throw.

It was a frustrating 2022 season for Mac Jones. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Zappe didn’t on Thursday. “He didn’t turn the ball over and I thought he had some good throws,” Belichick said, “but some tough situations, some long yardage, there’s some pressure … We’re dealing with some injuries on the offensive line. But the guys that were in there got some experience. But, yeah, it’s tough for the backs. It’s tough for the quarterback. We didn’t have a lot of space on the offense for the most part tonight.”

While Cunningham made more happen with his ability to move outside the pocket, there is no legitimate debate that he, Zappe, or Trace McSorley pose any early threat to Jones as the starting quarterback. There is plenty of debate about whether Jones is the long-term answer at the position. Now is the time to start looking for evidence, and the next two preseason games offer Jones his first opportunities of the season to make his case.

Not that it will be easy, but what choice is there? The Patriots have to figure out if Jones will be worth the long-term commitment of a fifth-year option, with that decision looming next May. Based on his rookie year, when he made the Pro Bowl and took the Pats to the playoffs? Sure. Based on his sophomore campaign, when he regressed, missed the playoffs and lost his temper too often? No way. That’s what makes this season so important. It’s a quarterback league. The Patriots know that better than anyone, thanks to Tom Brady. Can Jones be their next franchise QB?

Time to start finding out.

As Jones said himself back when training camp opened, this is his “fresh start.”

“I think there’s a lot of learning experiences from last year that we’ve talked about and this year, it’s all about just working together, right?” he said. “You’ve got to come up with a plan, obviously talk about it, and then execute it. So, I’m excited for that part of it.

“For me, I’m just trying to be really consistent, try not to ride the wave, just stay my course and hopefully, everybody on our offense feels that, too. I think Coach O’Brien does a great job laying out what we do well so far, and we’re going to learn every day what we do well and then from there, you just keep moving forward and execute the plan. So, I’m definitely excited for that.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.