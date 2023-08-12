Brayan Bello may represent an exciting glimpse into the future, but the Red Sox are trying to keep him well rested for future availability

The workload’s effects are showing. Bello gave up nine hits and four earned runs Saturday in just the fifth time this season he’s failed to reach the five-inning threshold. In his six starts since the All-Star break, his ERA is 5.71.

But with every outing — the latest coming in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Detroit, where Bello pitched 4⅔ innings — the 24-year-old righthander inches closer to setting a new career-high in innings. He’s now at 119⅓ innings between the majors and minors this year, 34 shy of the 153⅓ he threw in 2022.

Every time Brayan Bello steps on the field, he gives the Red Sox an exciting glimpse of the future as an effective option in a starting rotation that hasn’t had many this season.

Advertisement

The spin rate of each of Bello’s pitches Saturday fell below their season average, per Baseball Savant. That continues a troubling trend — the spin rate on his primary pitch, the sinker, has dropped precipitously over the course of the season.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s just his second season,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “And this guy is very important, not only for now, but for the future. And whenever we have a chance to give him a breather, we will.”

That’s been true even as the Red Sox rotation has been riddled by injuries, forcing the team to piece together bullpen games.

Bello threw 86 pitches in six innings against Seattle on Aug. 1. If he made his next start on “normal” rest — four days between starts — he would’ve pitched in the series finale against Toronto on Aug. 6.

But instead, the Sox pushed him back a day and opted for a bullpen game. The Blue Jays series ended in an emphatic sweep as five Red Sox relievers combined to allow 13 runs in eight innings (Pablo Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth).

Advertisement

The next day, Bello allowed just one run in 6⅔ innings on five days of rest against the Royals.

“Bello, he’s getting up there [in innings] and I think it made sense for us to push him back,” Cora said of the move.

The Sox have done this throughout the season; 16 of Bello’s 20 starts have come with at least one extra day of rest and he has a 3.39 ERA in those appearances. When asked to pitch on normal rest — like he was Saturday — that mark balloons to 5.82.

Bello’s most-thrown pitch, the sinker, was put in play seven times Saturday. Those seven balls in play had an average exit velocity of 95.2 miles per hour — well above the 91.1 m.p.h he’d gotten off that pitch entering the game.

The amount of those scorchers Bello can keep on the ground may dictate his future success. Across his June 26 and Aug. 1 starts, he had a 5.25 ERA and a groundball rate hovering in the low-60s on the sinker. That shot up to 84.6 percent on Monday,, when he pitched to a 1.35 ERA.

In his latest outing,, just four of the seven sinkers Detroit put in play were on the ground. Three resulted in outs and one was a single — the other three were line drives that landed for singles.

When asked in early July about potentially reaching the career high, Bello seemed unconcerned. He’d added a pre-game trip to the gym to his daily routine in an effort to keep his body active and the blood flowing.

Advertisement

“As long as you keep your body and your arm in shape, the innings aren’t a worry for me,” Bello said through team interpreter Carlos Villoria Benitez.

But as he gets further into his season, the Sox will likely look to keep giving Bello extra days of rest. That task gets easier with the return of Chris Sale, and Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock close behind.

“Hopefully when guys come back, we can do a few things,” Cora said.

Cora said the team will probably use a bullpen game in the near future — particularly in a late-August series against the matchup-focused Dodgers — to break up the schedule.

After an off-day Monday, the Red Sox will play 16 games in as many days. They’ll be faced with many issues to address as they continue their hunt for a wild card berth.

Potentially, the most important being how and when to pitch Bello.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.