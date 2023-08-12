Chris Sale is back in pitching mix for Red Sox, with Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock soon to follow

Meanwhile on Friday, over in Worcester, Tanner Houck (facial fracture) put together a promising outing, tossing three scoreless innings, allowing just a hit while striking out three. The righthander didn’t hand out a free pass, tossing 34 pitches (23 strikes). Manager Alex Cora said Houck will probably need one more rehab outing and the hope is that he can rejoin the big league club for a series in Houston against the Astros beginning Aug. 21.

Chris Sale , who was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his Friday start, offered a reminder of that in his outing against the Tigers at Fenway Park. The lefthander, who is still going through his progression after suffering a fracture in his shoulder blade, went a strong 4⅔ innings, yielding just one hit (a solo homer) while striking out seven and not walking a batter.

Perhaps there’s some hope on the horizon for the Red Sox.

The club will bring back Houck as a starter, adding to a rotation that had used bullpen games to cover contests for two rotation spots for a month and a half.

In that next rehab appearance, the Sox are hoping Houck can go deeper into the game.

“Obviously, we can’t control that, right, but we want him to go deeper into the game in the next one,” Cora said prior to Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Tigers. “The goal is to always have at least five [innings] when they come [to the big leagues]. If it’s shorter, it’s shorter. The game will dictate that. But we are building him up to go at least five.”

This is the first season Houck has had a defined role with the club. Since being called up in 2020, Houck has been both a starter and a reliever. The Red Sox played with the idea of Houck as a reliever upon his return but ultimately decided to keep him in his current role.

“The bullpen is really, really good,” Cora said. “And he did an outstanding job early on [as a starter]. So we’ll keep [him] in there and we’ll see how we play it out. There are a lot of games coming up. One extra day for a six-man rotation. We can be creative with the guys that we have.”

Garrett Whitlock (elbow) is set to return Sunday, and the Sox will use the righthander as a reliever, amplifying the back part of the bullpen even more. Whitlock wanted to come back as soon as possible, and the Red Sox figured this was the best way to do so.

“I know those guys have been working hard and Tanner had a really good outing,” Sale said. I’m happy and proud that he can get back out there after something like that [being hit in the face by a line drive]. It can’t be easy. So yeah, having him come back having a Whitlock, come back, and Trevor [Story the shortstop who made his season debut last week], gaining some momentum, moving forward with that, this is gonna bring a boost to the clubhouse”

Turner returns to lineup

Justin Turner (bone bruise) was back in the lineup Saturday as the Sox’ designated hitter. He had missed seven out of 10 contests since Aug. 2, including the previous four before the middle game against the Tigers. Turner worked out on the field Friday before a decision was made.

“I talked to him today,” Cora said. “He said he’s ready to play today. So we’ll take care of him. But it was up to him. He did everything yesterday. And he felt like giving it a go.”

Turner, who has played some second base, third base, and first base this season, will solely be a DH for now.

Changes at the top

The Red Sox made a lineup switch, moving the struggling Jarren Duran out of the leadoff spot and down to the seven-hole. Alex Verdugo took over the leadoff spot. The move is both due to a lack of production while also serving as a mental breather for Duran, who came into Saturday in a 1-for-24 slump.

“Just go down there and hit,” Cora said. “Just put him down there. Less at-bats. Less pressure.”

The top of the order consisted of Verdugo, who was hitting leadoff for the first time since July 6, Masataka Yoshida, and Turner. Cora felt as if that trio’s ability to put together quality at-bats and work counts could benefit the offense, which has gotten away from that approach this month.

“The games have been fast for us,” Cora said. “We’ve been very aggressive. So having those three guys, they can set the offense the right way.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.