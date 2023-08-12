Dallas Wings snap a three-game skid with win over Connecticut Sun

ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally scored 28 points and had five steals, Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun, 91-81, on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Crystal Dangerfield added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Wings (16-14).

Sabally made 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The 6-foot-4 forward is having a career-best season in most statistical categories and is emerging as a league MVP candidate.