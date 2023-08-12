scorecardresearch Skip to main content
WNBA | Wings 91, Sun 81

Dallas Wings snap a three-game skid with win over Connecticut Sun

By Associated PressUpdated August 12, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas rained buckets on the Dallas Wings, who still managed to win the game.LM Otero/Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally scored 28 points and had five steals, Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun, 91-81, on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.

Crystal Dangerfield added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Wings (16-14).

Sabally made 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The 6-foot-4 forward is having a career-best season in most statistical categories and is emerging as a league MVP candidate.

Natasha Howard made a driving layup that made it 15-13 with about four minutes left in the first quarter and Dallas led the rest of the way. The Sun trimmed their deficit to 2 points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, the last of which came when Natisha Hiedeman hit a pull-up jumper that made it 81-79 with nearly four minutes to play but Howard answered with a layup and Ogunbowale scored 6 points from there to seal it.

Advertisement

Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut (21-9) with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points, Hiedeman added 15 and DiJonai Carrington 11. DeWanna Bonner, who left the game early (back) in a loss Tuesday at Phoenix, was listed as questionable but started and finished with 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Boston Globe Today