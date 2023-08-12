Dallas Wings snap a three-game skid with win over Connecticut Sun

ARLINGTON, Texas — Satou Sabally scored 28 points and had five steals, Arike Ogunbowale scored 23 points and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun, 91-81, on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.
Crystal Dangerfield added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting for the Wings (16-14).
Sabally made 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and finished with 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The 6-foot-4 forward is having a career-best season in most statistical categories and is emerging as a league MVP candidate.
Natasha Howard made a driving layup that made it 15-13 with about four minutes left in the first quarter and Dallas led the rest of the way. The Sun trimmed their deficit to 2 points on three occasions in the fourth quarter, the last of which came when Natisha Hiedeman hit a pull-up jumper that made it 81-79 with nearly four minutes to play but Howard answered with a layup and Ogunbowale scored 6 points from there to seal it.
Alyssa Thomas led Connecticut (21-9) with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Tiffany Hayes scored 19 points, Hiedeman added 15 and DiJonai Carrington 11. DeWanna Bonner, who left the game early (back) in a loss Tuesday at Phoenix, was listed as questionable but started and finished with 3 points on 1-of-7 shooting.