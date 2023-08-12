Gilles Gilbert, star of ‘too many men on the ice’ loss to Canadiens, was at his best when Bruins needed him most

Gilbert, who partnered in the Bruins late in ‘70s when Gerry Cheevers returned from the WHA, died last weekend in Quebec after a brief battle with cancer. He was 74.

“Fun … smiles … incredibly talented … athletic …” mused Mike Milbury , recalling Gilbert’s run here that began in ‘73 when he was acquired from the North Stars for Fred Stanfield , “... brilliant in so many ways.”

Gilles Gilbert joined the Bruins at the back end of their glorious, captivating run in the 1960s and ‘70s, on the heels of the franchise’s two Cup wins (’70 and ‘72), and submitted possibly the most dazzling performance of his career in the painful OT loss to the Canadiens in the legendary “too many men” playoff game at the Forum in ‘79.

“Fun guy … and you know, he was a terrific goaltender,” recalled Cheevers, reached at his home in Florida. “Athletically, he was probably the best the Bruins have had … loved the game. I truly enjoyed playing with him.”

Gilbert, then 28, took over the Boston net for Game 3 of the Habs series in ‘79, coach Don Cherry reluctant to pull Cheevers after back-to-back losses. Rumors at the time were that Cheevers, who backed the Cup wins in ‘70 and ‘72, was hindered by an injury incurred in Games 1 or 2.

“Not important,” said Cheevers, who watched from the bench as Gilbert backed the Bruins all the way to Game 7 in the semifinal series. “Gilles was in there because he deserved to be there … and he was sensational.”

Gilbert finished with 47 saves on a night when the Flying Frenchmen rolled up a 52-30 shot edge at the crazed Forum, faithful fans of Les Glorieux making the rafters shake. Rick Middleton’s goal at 16:01 of the third period provided a 4-3 lead and it looked as if the Bruins finally would shoo the Forum ghosts and dump the Habs in the playoffs for the first time since 1943.

Until …

With 2:34 to go, and the bench caught up in the emotion, the Bruins were called for a blatant too-many-men-on-the-ice infraction. Only 1:20 into the power play, Guy Lafleur trailed into a drop pass by Jacques Lemaire and ripped a blazing slapper by Gilbert from right wing. Up on his feet and out of his crease to take away the angle, the classic style of the day, Gilbert tumbled backward in a heap like a felled bull.

“I can still hear it hitting the iron as it went in,” said Milbury, when reached at his home on the Cape, kidding when he added, “Did you really have to call me?”

The kill shot came with 9:33 gone in overtime, Yvon Lambert finishing off in front off a feed from Mario Tremblay. Habs, 5-4. The Bruins went home (the last game Cherry coached for the Black and Gold) and the Habs, backed by Ken Dryden, went on to beat the Rangers in the Final for their fourth consecutive Cup win.

In Gilbert’s years here, noted Milbury, he admired not only the goalie’s talent and compete level, but his ability to thrive despite a quirky relationship with Cherry. The coach, said Milbury, made it hard on Gilbert, at times unfairly scapegoating him.

Gilles Gilbert died last weekend at the age of 74. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“Things were changing … it was a different era, right? Hell, I was an American playing in the league, and who thought that would ever happen?” said Milbury. “But at a critical moment in that series, down 2-0, Grapes pulled the chord. And he didn’t like Gilles … didn’t like his attitude … didn’t like a guy who came to the rink who was happy-go-lucky, a different mind-set. But Grapes, you have to give him credit, he made a tough decision to go from Cheevers to Gilbert and it was the best decision he ever made as a coach. We stretched it to seven, and came within what seemed a millisecond of a triumph.”

A handful of those 47 saves Gilbert made were “spectacular,” recalled Milbury.

“Not like the butterfly goalies of today, who stand there and let it hit them,” he noted. “These were the old-timers, stand up, cut the angle … you know, kick save and a beauty? He made some beautiful saves that night.”

Per reports of the day, Gilbert in the spring of ‘73 was on the verge of leaving the North Stars as a free agent and signing with the Los Angeles Sharks of the rival WHA. Minnesota GM Wren Blair — who years earlier helped the Bruins sign teen prospect Bobby Orr — risked seeing his prized prospect depart and receive nothing in return.

“It’s the old story,” lamented Blair, according to then-Globe scribe Kevin Walsh. “If you have a can of peas sitting on the shelf that’s selling for 21 cents, and you aren’t moving them, then you better mark it down to 16 cents and move it and try to get something for it.”

Bruins GM Harry Sinden canned the goods, dealing the trusty Stanfield — once part of the legendary swap with Chicago that included Phil Esposito — to the North Stars and signing Gilbert to a long-term deal that the goalie said he felt was too good to refuse. Stanfield, who had four years remaining on the no-trade pact he signed a year earlier with the Bruins, swapped that out for a new six-year deal and pay increase that reportedly made him the highest-paid player in North Stars history.

Gilbert, 24, at the time, took residence as the Bruins goalie of the future. Cheevers, 32, had just wrapped up his first season with the WHA’s Cleveland Crusaders, recording a career-high 32 wins. The Gilbert-Cheevers tandem would not come into existence until Gilbert’s third season, when Cheevers forced his way out of Cleveland in a pay dispute and returned to the Bruins in January ‘76.

Gilbert’s arrival here in May ‘73 also marked the end of Eddie Johnston’s 11-year tenure in the Bruins net, which began well before the arrival of Orr. Johnston, 37, landed in Toronto — the player to be named later for the Bruins that spring acquiring legendary tender Jacques Plante, then 44, f for what turned out to be a short playoff run. As it turned out, Plante’s final NHL days were spent with the Bruins. He played one more season with the WHA Oilers, then retired.

Gilbert was here for seven seasons, rolled up a record of 155-73-39, prior to Sinden dealing him to Red Wings on July 15, 1980 for Rogie Vachon. Cheevers, named the club’s new coach that summer after the failed Fred Creighton experiment, entered the 1980-81 season with Vachon and ‘80 Olympic hero Jim Craig as his goalie tandem.

Gilbert spent three seasons with the Dead Wings, went 21-48-16, and called it a career at age 34 following his final game in the spring of ‘83.

“He was a joy … bubbly … effervescent,” said Milbury, who years later, as GM of the Islanders, briefly employed Gilbert as the club’s goalie coach. “And on top of that he was incredibly athletic and competitive. When that guy was in the net, he was wired up and wanted to win as much as anyone in the game.’”

STEAL CITY

Karlsson should lift Penguins into contender mix

Erik Karlsson could be just what the Penguins need. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Kyle Dubas, hired by Fenway Sports Group to be the rainmaker in the Penguins reset, delivered on demand last Sunday, landing Norris-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson in a three-team swap that should lift Pittsburgh back into the playoff mix in the East.

Karlsson, though 33, was by far the best player in the three-team swap, which also included the Sharks and Canadiens. With all due respect to a talented Kris Letang, Karlsson is a force the Penguins didn’t have along the backline even when they won consecutive Cups in 2016 and ‘17.

The Sharks, in desperate need of cap relief, retained only 1.5 million on the final four years of Karlsson’s megadeal that carries an $11.5 million cap hit. Sharks GM Mike Grier received only mediocre assets in forwards Mikael Granlund and Mike Hoffman, along with defenseman Jan Rutta, but it helped San Jose with roster depth and, more importantly, moved the Sharks rebuild up by a couple of years. Grier now is positioned to shop aggressively in the summer ‘25 UFA market, something that Karlsson’s contract would have made all but impossible until July ‘27.

Karlsson, who this past season became the first blue liner to pile up 100 points since Brian Leetch (Rangers, 1992-93), could make for a magical power play, working with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Letang. Will one puck be enough?

Critics of the deal, of whom there have been many, figure the aged Penguins only grew older with Karlsson. No denying it’s an aged squad by NHL standards. But the view here: Karlsson’s abundant skills and IQ will provide Crosby and Malkin and Letang with a needed boost in energy and enthusiasm, maybe enough to make the Penguins legit Cup contenders for the next season or two.

Now the trick for Dubas, the ex-Leafs GM, will be to infuse the roster with some younger talent capable of providing a carry-through as all the silver hairs age out after the next couple of seasons. As hard as it was to pull off the top deal of this offseason, that might be an even taller order, especially if the league’s cap boosts don’t prove to be as robust in the post-COVID era as some models predict.

The Habs, who provided essential third-party support to close the deal, ended up getting Jeff Petry back after his one year in Steel City. He’s a solid citizen, and loved his prior eight seasons with Les Glorieux — in times that were hard to love.

Keep in mind: the Habs still could deal Petry, 35, if GM Kent Hughes decides his greatest value now is as a trade asset. If he stays, he can provide needed support for a back line that will face continued pressure while coach Martin St. Louis endeavors to increase pace and tempo among an eager, inexperienced offensive corps.

ROOM TO GROW

Ducks need to tie up ex-BU star Zegras

Even with Troy Terry cashing in with his beefy extension (7 years/$49 million), Ducks boss Pat Verbeek still had some $20 million in spending money, the most of the Original 32′s GMs, as the weekend approached.

Terry, who played three seasons at the University of Denver with Jim Montgomery as the bench boss, had filed for arbitration but avoided the hearing and award process with the new pact.

Verbeek still needs to tie up flashy ex-BU center Trevor Zegras, who has termed out of his entry deal and can’t report to training camp next month unless he negotiates an extension.

Verbeek has the hammer because Zegras did not have arbitration rights and “second contract” players often have their money suppressed until they qualify for arbitration. But Terry and Zegras have produced in virtual lockstep the past two seasons — Zegras averaging 63 points and Terry 64 points — and both stand to be considerable factors for a franchise that has not qualified for the playoffs since 2018.

In a recent nhl.com report, Verbeek mused that Zegras could be a candidate to shift to wing, especially if the Ducks decide center Leo Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the June entry draft, is best to start the season with the varsity.

Verbeek also has to work out a deal with Jamie Drysdale, the slick young defenseman who missed most of last season because of a torn shoulder labrum after getting nailed by the Golden Knight’s William Carrier in a late-October game.

FIGHTING WORDS

Can Wilson live up to his deal with Capitals?

Tom Wilson inked a new deal with the Capitals. Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Capitals’ Tom Wilson is a unique product, a 6-foot-4-inch, 220-pound winger who hits with ferocity and hits to hurt, a rare intimidation factor in today’s NHL that led Washington over the weekend to add seven more years to his deal for a total $45.5 million. The deal begins in the fall of ‘24, at which time he will be 30.

It’s an OK deal if Wilson can play to his profile well into his 30s. But that feels like a huge ask for a guy who missed most of 2022-23 after undergoing surgery (torn ACL) on his left knee. He’ll also have to find willing sparring partners, which could present even more of a challenge than maintaining his health.

Milan Lucic once filled the Wilson “beast” role for the Bruins, and did so with both power and panache, but Looch’s effectiveness was on the wane for a year or two before new GM Don Sweeney wheeled him to LA in the summer of 2015. Lucic had just turned 27 and the menacing winger had not cracked the 100 PIM mark since 2011-12.

Simple fact was, Lucic fought and played best when he fired up a rage, and with age came less rage, concurrent with the league each year being stocked with fewer willing, able combatants. What is the sound of one hand punching when there’s nothing, or no one, to punch?

Wilson logged over 100 PIMs in each of his first six NHL seasons with the Caps. He has not reached that threshold since 2018-19.

Lucic, like Wilson, cashed in for his biggest pay day with his rep well established. In the summer of ‘16, as an unrestricted free agent, he received 7 years/$42 million from the Oilers, with ex-Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli certain Looch’s intimidation factor would boost a young roster. It never happened.

Be it irony or sheer coincidence, Wilson and Lucic will enter the coming season each with 1,299 career penalty minutes. Lucic hitched back on with the Bruins in July. The Caps visit the Garden for preseason matchup Oct. 3. Things don’t get real between the clubs until Wilson & Co. return to town Feb. 10.

Loose pucks

Dubas also wheeled ex-UNH goalie Casey DeSmith to the Habs, who appear ready to enter 2023-24 with Jake Allen as their No. 1. Dubas foreshadowed DeSmith’s departure with his July 1 free agent hire of Alex Nedeljkovic, 27, who has built legit creds with Detroit and Carolina. DeSmith became a Pens lifer since departing the Durham campus in the spring of 2014. He went 5-2 this spring for Team USA in the World Championship …The last defenseman to be dealt immediately after winning the Norris? Doug Harvey. Then age 36, Harvey won it for a fifth time in ‘61 with the Habs and was dealt that offseason to the Rangers for Lou Fontinato (career PIMs: 1,248). Harvey then won his sixth and final Norris in his first year with the Blueshirts. The legendary D’man took his final twirls with Scotty Bowman’s 1968-69 St. Louis Blues, retiring just short of the Blues and Bruins meeting in the ‘70 Cup Final … Upon reporting to the Bruins, Gilbert credited Gump Worsley for shaping him into a bona fide NHL goaltender. “I call him my dad,’ Gilbert told the Globe. The Gumper, reported Gilles, preached the virtues of the stand-up style, remaining upright in the crease and moving out as needed to take away a shooter’s look at the net. All of that today, of course, is the stuff of leather boots and wooden sticks … Washington wonder Alex Ovechkin will enter 2023-24 with 822 goals and 1,485 points. He needs 73 more strikes to surpass Wayne Gretzky’s all-time mark of 894 goals … Cheevers, who will turn 83 Dec. 7, will undergo knee replacement surgery this week. “Should have done it 10 years ago,” he said, noting the pain has forced him in recent months to stay off the golf course, where he often partners with Brad Park. “But this’ll be good. I’ve told the guys at the club, ‘You’re not going to want to play me when I’m back.’ ”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.