Guardians’ star José Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced to two games

“Not having him for 10 minutes isn’t fun, let alone two [games],” said Guardians manager Terry Francona before Saturday’s game with the Rays. “But I’m glad it’s two instead of three. We got the final verdict this morning.”

Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Ramírez won’t play Saturday or Sunday.

Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

MLB handed out its punishment two days after the brawl, but Ramírez continued playing this week until his appeal could be heard. Anderson also appealed his suspension.

Ramírez is hitting .156 (5 or 32) in 10 games this month.

“I told him, I said ‘Hey, take a breath’ because he really didn’t get an All-Star break,” Francona said. “He went to Seattle [for the All-Star Game]. Hopefully this will be really good for him, and we’ll try to make do without him, which isn’t fun.”

Gabriel Arias started at third base on Saturday.

Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase were all suspended one game. Chicago manager Pedro Frifol also was suspended a game.

One of baseball’s best all-around players, Ramírez is batting .282 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs in 113 games. He’ll likely be back in Cleveland’s lineup on Tuesday, when the Guardians, who trail first-place Minnesota by 3½ games in the AL Central, open a two-game series in Cincinnati.

Rays’ All-Star LHP McClanahan done for season

Rays All-Star lefthanded pitcher Shane McClanahan is done for the season due to a left arm injury.

The Rays moved McClanahan from the 15- to 60- day injured list before their home game against the Guardians.

McClanahan is scheduled to see Dr. Keith Meister on Monday.

Options under consideration include Tommy John surgery. He missed the 2016 collegiate season at the University of South Florida following Tommy John surgery. McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the New York Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Rays pitcher Zach Eflin. “It’s not easy losing one of the best pitchers in the world, you know. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to keep going. You’ve got to move forward.”

McClanahan left an Aug. 2 loss to the Yankees after four innings because the outside of his forearm tightened while he was warming up.

McClanahan (11-2) went 0-1 in six starts since his last win on June 16, leaving starts on June 22 and 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL on July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts.

The AL wild card-leading Rays’ rotation has been impacted by injuries this season.

Jeffrey Springs (Tommy John surgery), Drew Rasmussen (right elbow internal brace surgery) and Shane Baz (Tommy John surgery) are out for the year. Tyler Glasnow had his scheduled start Saturday pushed back to Monday due to back spasms.

Josh Fleming was reinstated from the 60-day IL after being sidelined since June 23 by left elbow inflammation.

Ozzie Albies (HR, 6 RBIs), Braves pound Mets in twinbill opener

Ozzie Albies homered and drove in six runs, and the Braves pounded the host Mets, 21-3, in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers.

Matt Olson went deep twice in his seventh multi-homer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.

Riley hit a two-run homer and Lopez added a three-run shot during an eight-run ninth inning against Mets infielder Danny Mendick.

Lopez, making his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on July 30, finished with four hits and five RBIs. He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Harper returns to Phillies’ lineup

Two-time MVP Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies’ lineup for their game against the Twins on Saturday night after sitting out one game with mid-back spasms.

Harper was batted third as the designated hitter in manager Rob Thomson’s lineup.

Harper left Thursday’s game against the Nationals in the top of the fifth inning with spasms that were unrelated to back pain that kept him out of games in 2021.

Kyle Schwarber was in Philadelphia’s lineup in his customary leadoff spot Saturday after leaving in the seventh inning of Philadelphia’s 13-2 win over Minnesota on Friday after fouling the ball off his left foot.

