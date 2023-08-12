Patriots set to sign running back C.J. Marable, a star in the USFL

He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bears in 2021, but was cut before the season. The 5-foot-7-inch, 195-pounder out of Coastal Carolina rushed for 2,691 yards as a collegian, and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

Marable, 26, has been a USFL star the last two seasons, helping lead Birmingham to a pair of titles. This spring, Marable ran for 525 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

The Patriots are set to sign running back C.J. Marable, according to a league source.

The Patriots have continued to search for running back depth all summer, as Ty Montgomery has struggled to stay healthy, while J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris, and Pierre Strong Jr. have failed to distinguish themselves over an extended stretch.

The Patriots have been in touch with Ezekiel Elliott, who visited the team last month. In addition, New England has worked out Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson, and reportedly have shown interest in Dalvin Cook.

The Patriots roster already stands at 90, so to make room for Marable, they will have to trade, release, or put a player on season-ending injured reserve.

