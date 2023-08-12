Playing at Fenway was a dream come true for the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr., and the Witts of Canton

His father was a star pitcher at Canton High who went on to the University of Oklahoma and was the third pick of the 1985 draft. He spent 16 years in the majors, 11 of them with the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. was born and raised in Texas and now plays shortstop for the Kansas City Royals. But Massachusetts will always feel a bit like home.

Bobby Sr. stayed in Texas after he retired but never lost his Massachusetts accent — or his love of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins. He passed that down to his son and three daughters.

“We were up here all the time, staying at the Cape and seeing family and all my cousins,” Bobby Jr. said. “I was a fan of Boston sports teams like my father.”

His first game at Fenway Park was in 2007, when a rookie second baseman named Dustin Pedroia made a lasting impression. Eleven years later, Witt played at Fenway in a prospect showcase organized by the Red Sox and Yankees.

Scouts were already sold on him by that point. But Witt played so his grandfather, Bob, could see him on the field at Fenway.

“This is a special place for me,” Witt said. “Playing here against the Sox, it’s meaningful to a lot of people in my family. Every game is important but coming here brings back great memories.”

Bobby Sr. was in Box 61 for all four games of the Royals-Sox series last week, watching his son four rows from the field next to the visitors’ dugout.

The Sox won three games but only outscored the Royals by one run in the series. “Junior” (as his father calls him) was 4 for 15 with two doubles, two walks, and two stolen bases. His NFL-level athleticism stood out.

At 23, Witt is hitting .268 with a .785 OPS and has dramatically improved his defense after struggling as a rookie.

“The shortstop is legit. He’s a really good player,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

The Orioles centered their wildly successful rebuild around catcher Adley Rutschman, the first pick of the 2019 draft. Witt was the second pick and the Royals see him as the centerpiece of their plans.

“He plays every day; he plays hard every day and he never wavers in his attitude. That’s how he leads,” Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. “I think guys see that and they respect the heck out of him for it.”

Witt has hit .310 with a .909 OPS since the All-Star break. That the Royals were 11-15 coming out of the break was a step forward after they won only 26 games in the first half.

“It’s a matter of maturing as a team,” Witt said. “Kansas City is a great sports town. You see what the Chiefs have done and what the Royals did in ‘14 and ‘15. Our goal is to get back to that.”

As he watched his son play, Bobby Sr. talked about his own path.

“My dream was always to be on this field, to be here pitching,” he said. “Junior threw hard when he pitched in high school but he loved being in the field and playing everyday.

“To see him out there, it’s a thrill. I know how he feels.”

At his father’s request, Bobby Jr. sent a video to the Canton Little League team wishing them luck in the New England Regional. They advanced to the finals before falling a game short of the Little League World Series.

Three generations, father, son, and grandfather, met for lunch on Thursday.

“These were games I circled on the calendar when the schedule came out,” said Bobby Sr., a certified MLB agent with Octagon who helps in representing his son. “For our family, it’s exciting.”

The Witts are the ninth father-son duo to be first-round picks — the first to go in the first three picks. Bobby Sr. had one of the legendary fastballs, both for its velocity and occasional waywardness. He was 142-157 with a 4.83 ERA and 1,955 strikeouts.

His final pitch was in Game 6 of the 2001 World Series for the Diamondbacks.

So, could 59-year-old Senior strike out Junior now?

“I threw to him all the time when he was growing up,” Bobby Sr. said. “But those days are over. This is his time.”

GAME OF ADJUSTMENTS

Yoshida traveling a different path with Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida has had plenty to adjust to since moving to the majors. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

There are 12 teams in Nippon Professional Baseball, all in the same time zone, who play a 143-game schedule. Monday is almost always a day off and there are no doubleheaders.

Five of the teams play either in or close to Tokyo. More road trips are made via high-speed train than by flying.

For Masataka Yoshida, travel has been a far bigger adjustment since he joined the Red Sox than the quality of the baseball.

“I’m still working on adjusting to the time differences,” Yoshida said via translator Kei Wakabayashi. “That’s been a big deal, the time changing and the distance we travel. But it’s good that we travel on the same day after the game.”

That was something Japanese teams didn’t always do. Or when they did, it was a quick trip.

Yoshida has changed his pregame and postgame routines to keep his body ready to play.

“I think a lot about what time I need to go to sleep and how long I should sleep,” he said. “I’m always looking at the schedule.”

The Sox coaches and medical staff had two-plus months to prepare a program for Yoshida after he signed in December.

“We knew from the get-go that traveling was something we were going to have to work with him on,” Alex Cora said. “That’s something we talk about on a daily basis. We know what’s going on. He’s been very honest. We take everything into consideration, especially these last few weeks.”

It’s reflected in how Yoshida has been used. He’s been in the lineup 40 times as the designated hitter, had 14 games off and come off the bench in three others.

Cora also has subbed Yoshida out of games 13 times — in part to improve the outfield defense but also to give him an extra inning off his feet.

But it still has been wearing. Yoshida went into the weekend with a .720 OPS and two home runs in 23 games since the All-Star break.

“People just take it for granted, just come here and play good in the big leagues,” Cora said. “But [Boston] is one of the toughest places to travel. There aren’t that many close flights. He’s getting more used to it.”

Yoshida is typically one of the first players to arrive at the ballpark and one of the last to leave because of the work he does in the trainer’s room and gym.

“Physically, it’s different from what I was used to,” Yoshida said. “But I’m happy with what I’ve been able to do so far.”

Said Cora: “He does everything possible to be ready for the next day. He’s very disciplined. He’s outstanding with that.”

The personal side has gotten better, too. Yoshida was alone in Boston early in the season before his wife and two daughters joined him. He has ventured more in Boston in recent weeks, going shopping and taking his family to Boston Common and other outdoor spaces.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ It’s never safe to presume what direction the Sox will take in the offseason. But adding to the rotation beyond acquiring low-cost veterans would seem to be a priority.

Yoshida’s former teammate, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, profiles as a good fit. The righthander, who turns 25 this week, has a 1.90 ERA over seven seasons with Orix. The Sox are already familiar with him from scouting Yoshida.

Of course so are other teams, the Mets prominent among them.

Orix is expected to post Yamamoto, who said during the World Baseball Classic that he was eager to pitch in the majors.

Could the Red Sox pursue Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason? Megan Briggs/Getty

Yamamoto is a shorter version of Mike Mussina in the sense that he’s not physically imposing but understands how to pitch and the value of changing speeds and tempo.

“Oh, yes,” said Yoshida with a smile when asked if Yamamoto could succeed in the United States.

▪ The Phillies were interested in Adam Duvall at the trade deadline, intending to use him in left field.

Understandably, they did not want to give up a major prospect considering how poorly Duvall has hit since returning from the injured list (.207 with a .682 OPS at the time of the deadline).

No deal was made and Duvall will play out the season before returning to free agency.

▪ Justin Turner has a player option for 2024 but could want to test the free agent market again after what has been a strong season. He has an .871 OPS as a designated hitter. Only Shohei Ohtani and J.D. Martinez are higher.

Turner also has played 325 innings in the field, which has helped Cora with lineup construction.

Turner wanted to remain with the Dodgers but quickly embraced Boston, taking day trips around the area with his wife, Kourtney, trying out local restaurants and participating in charitable endeavors.

To that end, the Turner Trot will be Aug. 26. The 5K race along the Charles River will conclude with a party at the Hatch Shell and all proceeds will benefit Turner’s foundation and its programs for aiding homeless veterans, in-need children, and youth baseball.

Go to TurnerTrot.com for information.

▪ James Paxton played for the Yankees and Aaron Boone from 2019-20. Like everybody else, he gets a chuckle out of Boone’s animated arguments with umpires.

“As a player, you know he’s on your side,” Paxton said. “But sometimes when you’re watching from the dugout you can’t help but laugh. He really gets into it.”

Cora is more judicious about coming out of the dugout. He doesn’t buy into the idea that a manager can fire up his players by getting ejected.

“That’s eyewash,” he said. “I don’t believe in the whole, ‘Rah-rah, I’m going to get thrown out and they’ll get excited about it.’”

(Eyewash, by the way, is a baseball term for false hustle).

ETC.

White Sox in turmoil

As the Cubs make a run at the playoffs, the White Sox are in a crisis of their own making.

Under Pedro Grifol, their fourth manager in the last four seasons, Chicago has the third-worst record in the American League and a cloudy future.

After being traded to the Yankees, reliever Keynan Middleton said the White Sox operated without team rules under Grifol, leading to players skipping meetings without being held accountable.

There were the usual denials but Chicago has been a mess since opening the season 7-21. Outside of Luis Robert, there’s not a particularly dangerous hitter in the lineup and the bullpen has been a weakness.

Grifol, a former Royals coach, was an unexpected choice to manage. Miguel Cairo was 18-16 at the end of last season after Tony La Russa stepped down for health concerns but was skipped over.

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf and president of baseball operations Kenny Williams surprised the industry by bringing back La Russa as manager in 2021. That initially paid off with a 93-win season but it didn’t last.

The White Sox have not won a playoff series since Rick Hahn took over as general manager after the 2012 season. Now they’re starting over again after trading pitchers Lucas Giolito, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Lance Lynn.

Hahn seems to sense his time could be up.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to Jerry Reinsdorf, Kenny Williams or my own thoughts that I might not be the right guy going forward,” he said.

Extra bases

Rays ace Shane McClanahan is likely done for the year. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Rays were 42-41 after a 27-6 start and now Shane McClanahan is expected to miss the rest of the season with an injury that could require Tommy John surgery. Manager Kevin Cash now has a rotation of Aaron Civale, Zach Eflin, Tyler Glasnow, and Zack Littell. Josh Fleming, who is coming back from an elbow injury, could be part of the mix … The Orioles have not been swept in a series since May 13-15, 2022 at Detroit. Their string of 76 series without being swept is the fifth-longest in history. The Cardinals have the record of 124 from 1942-44. The Braves, who have the best record in the league, have been swept four times this season … Wade Miley pitched one season in Boston, going 11-11 in 2015 for a last-place team and getting into an altercation with manager John Farrell after he was taken out of a game at Camden Yards. He has since posted a 4.19 ERA with the Mariners, Orioles, Brewers, Astros, Reds, and Cubs and last week made his 300th career start. That’s ninth among active pitchers and tied for 345th all-time … The Padres promoted 17-year-old catcher Ethan Salas to High A Fort Wayne on Wednesday. He batted second and was 1 for 5. Salas had a .837 OPS in 48 games for Single A Lake Elsinore. Salas, who is from Venezuela, was signed for $5.6 million in January and has obviously moved quickly since … Toronto center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made a terrific catch at Fenway last Sunday, stealing a hit from Luis Urías with a leaping grab that sent him crashing into the metal grate where The Bleacher Bar is. Kiermaier came away with a cut that required eight stitches and landed him on the injured list … Royals third base coach Vance Wilson was pleased to be back in Boston last week. His daughter, Peyton, graduated from Boston College in 2022 with a degree in Art History and was a Fulbright Scholar … Steve Buckley reports that the 29th annual Oldtime Baseball Game will be Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field in Cambridge. Fred Lynn will be an honorary manager and admission is free. The game will be a fund-raiser for The Boston Home, a residence for adults with advanced neurological disorders, and will be played in memory of Bill Novelline, a board member who died in December. Go to oldtimebaseball.com for more information … Happy birthday to Brandon Workman, who is 35. Workman pitched for the Red Sox from 2013-21. The two-time World Series winner appeared in 10 postseason games . He was 25-16 with a 3.83 ERA and had 20 saves for the Sox. Workman had an eventful rookie season. He was called up on July 10 and pitched in relief. Four days later he made his first start and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Seattle. Workman went on to appear in three World Series games, throwing 3⅓ innings without allowing an earned run. He was Koji Uehara’s setup man in Game 6, retiring Yadier Molina, Matt Adams and David Freese on nine pitches. Workman now works in his native Texas as a sales rep.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.