Red Sox take a step back, lose to Tigers to snap burgeoning win streak

The Red Sox offense was smothered by Matt Manning, a starter who had a 5.06 ERA in his 10 starts prior to Saturday. Even with Justin Turner back in the lineup after missing four straight games, the Sox managed just two hits against the righthander, beginning with a Turner line-drive single to left in the fourth. Turner scored on a Pablo Reyes grounder that Detroit third baseman Nick Maton booted for an error.

Yet the club dropped Saturday afternoon’s contest in spiritless fashion, losing, 6-2, at Fenway Park. The loss snapped a three-game win streak.

The Red Sox had a chance to bury the raggedy Tigers for their second consecutive series victory.

Turner also homered, a solo shot off Tigers reliever Beau Brieske in the eighth inning, in his return to the lineup from a bone bruise.

Brayan Bello’s recent struggles resurfaced. The Red Sox righthander had a 5.56 ERA in his last four starts, and in this one, he lasted just 4⅔ innings, yielding four runs on nine hits while striking out five.

The Red Sox have been diligent with Bello, pushing back some of his starts to ensure the health of the 24-year-old in what is just his second year in the big leagues. But Bello was on regular rest Saturday and the Detroit hitters took full advantage.

Kerry Carpenter launched a solo homer off Bello in the second inning, the first of two on the day for the Tigers’ right fielder. In the third, three singles, the final one a grounder through the right side by Riley Greene, plated the Tigers’ second run. Eric Haase hooked an outside cutter for another homer off Bello in the fifth. Then, with the bullpen already warming, back-to-back singles and a force out on a grounder scored another run, ending Bello’s day.

