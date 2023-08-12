Game 117: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

With four wins in their last five — and a big boost provided by the return of Chris Sale — the Red Sox remain within touching distance of a wild-card place and can clinch another series win in a Saturday matinee against the Tigers.
After a rocky run of starts after the All-Star break, Brayan Bello bounced back with a strong performance last time out against the Royals; the young righthander will take the ball Saturday to face Detroit for the first time.
The Tigers will turn to Matt Manning, who is hoping to shake off a disastrous stretch on the mound — the righthander has allowed 17 earned runs in 16 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, good for an 0-3 record with a 9.18 ERA.
Lineups
TIGERS (52-64): TBA
Pitching: RHP Matt Manning (3-4, 5.06 ERA)
RED SOX (61-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.64 ERA)
Time: 4:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Tigers vs. Bello: Has not faced any Detroit batters
Red Sox vs. Manning: Rafael Devers 0-2, Reese McGuire 1-2, Luis Urías 0-2, Alex Verdugo 0-2
Stat of the day: Triston Casas has 10 home runs since the All-Star Break, which is the most by any American League player.
Notes: Sale pitched in a major league game for the first time since June 1, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out seven in 4 ⅔ innings. “[Sale] is in a great place,” Alex Cora said. “He wanted to contribute as soon as possible, and he did right away. He’ll be ready for Washington [on Thursday].” ... The Red Sox have won nine straight games against the Tigers, and are 10-4 against Detroit at Fenway Park since 2018 ... Boston has won four of its last five games and 13 of its last 18 at Fenway ... Casas has hit safely in 19 of 25 games since the All-Star Game, batting .342 with a 1.201 OPS over that span ... Manning allowed a run in six innings during his only career appearance against the Red Sox.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.