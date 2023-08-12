Game 117: Tigers at Red Sox lineups and notes

With four wins in their last five — and a big boost provided by the return of Chris Sale — the Red Sox remain within touching distance of a wild-card place and can clinch another series win in a Saturday matinee against the Tigers.

After a rocky run of starts after the All-Star break, Brayan Bello bounced back with a strong performance last time out against the Royals; the young righthander will take the ball Saturday to face Detroit for the first time.

The Tigers will turn to Matt Manning, who is hoping to shake off a disastrous stretch on the mound — the righthander has allowed 17 earned runs in 16 ⅔ innings over his last three starts, good for an 0-3 record with a 9.18 ERA.