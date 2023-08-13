GLD FSTVL gave hip-hop a 50th birthday celebration on Boston’s new ‘front lawn’

It’s impossible to imagine the 1973 version of Boston welcoming anything hip-hop, but things do change. On Saturday, the city sponsored a free, day-long birthday party for the music on the newly renovated red brick plaza in front of City Hall.

Meanwhile, in the Bronx, a small gathering in the rec room of an apartment building gave birth to an art form that, 50 years later, has become an era-defining global phenomenon.

The year 1973 sure seems like a lifetime ago. That was the year the United States withdrew its last combat troops from Vietnam. An unprecedented oil crisis led to a major economic recession. The Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling on abortion.

Advertisement

“Thank you for showing people what can be done,” Mo Pope of STL GLD told the audience during his band’s evening set. The words BOSTON CITY HALL loomed over the main stage, etched in concrete.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Boston rapper Oompa backstage at the GLD FSTVL. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

Pope and his co-organizers apparently had little trouble convincing the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture to host GLD FSTVL, the city’s contribution to hip-hop’s worldwide celebration. Headlined by national touring acts Dead Prez (from New York) and EarthGang (Atlanta), the lineup showcased plenty of Boston’s homegrown hip-hop talent, from Brockton’s Van Buren Records collective to Oompa, the Roxbury slam-poet-turned-rapper.

Oompa was there to rep “the city that we run — and can hardly afford to live in!” she exclaimed midway through an energetic half-hour set.

Earlier, Latrell James exhibited his own affable stage presence, previewing an upcoming album and pronouncing himself “Grateful.” Billy Dean Thomas (who works in the mayor’s office and helped organize the event) unveiled a full band and a hard-rock style of hip-hop that also featured a bit of jazzy autobiographical reflection. Under the midday sun, the freestyle dance troupe Stiggity Stackz set a festive mood for the growing audience.

Advertisement

In between acts, Boston-based DJs WhySham, Slipwax, and E Dubble spun records from a secondary stage. They saluted hip-hop history with tracks ranging from Public Enemy and Dr. Dre to Kendrick Lamar and Childish Gambino, inspiring a few dance contests and, at one point, an impromptu line dance to Blackstreet’s “Before I Let You Go”.

Co-organizer Val Bee noted that she especially appreciated the various ways crowd members were choosing to engage with the festival. Some folks brought lawn chairs and made themselves comfortable. Lots of parents had kids in tow. Groups of visitors heading to or from Faneuil Hall Marketplace stopped out of curiosity and joined the audience. Toward the back, a group of young men played hacky sack.

The event afforded a fresh look at the new City Hall Plaza, which, following a $95 million makeover, is intended to serve as the city’s “front yard.” Vendors sold art, jewelry, candles, and hats. All day, the line for the ZaZ food truck remained lengthy, as the staff of the Hyde Park-based Caribbean-fusion restaurant churned out their jerk-seasoned rice bowls and Caesar wraps.

Moe Pope, of the Boston rap group STL GLD, performs at City Hall Plaza. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

“We’ve definitely been cooking a full meal,” said Dead Prez’s Stic.man, one-half of the veteran rap duo with his partner, M-1. He was alluding to their work on an upcoming album, which would be their first in more than 10 years. The group’s anthemic “Hip Hop,” from their breakout 2000 album “Let’s Get Free,” was one of the day’s obvious highlights.

Advertisement

Introducing Dead Prez, event host Mr. PSA joked that his chest was pounding “like a cartoon heartbeat” when he met the pair backstage. But he kept his poise all day, explaining that his stage name is “situational”: If necessary, he’d make “Public Stupidity Alerts,” but when he’s at the mall with his kids, it stands for “Please Stop Asking.”

No stupidity alerts were required. It was amusing to hear Latrell James rap “Rule number one: Don’t trust no politicians,” from his song “Okay,” with City Hall as his backdrop. STL GLD incorporated a certain line about resistance from Rage Against the Machine in their hard-hitting set.

The crowd at the GLD FSTVL. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

But when sirens wailed across the plaza, as Boston police responded to an unrelated incident, it just sounded like accompaniment to dead prez’s urgency.

On the screen behind the stage, STL GLD projected vintage clips of Muhammad Ali during their call-and-response chant “Chaka Zulu.” The champ raising his arms in victory seemed like a fitting image as dusk rolled in and the hard edges of City Hall lit up in lavender light.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sullivanjames.

GLD FSTVL

At City Hall Plaza, Saturday