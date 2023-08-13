How do I pursue the ‘crush of a lifetime’?

Q. I feel like I have a “Mission: Impossible” crush situation. I recently went to my local pharmacy to pick up a prescription I only need once a year. Normally I don’t think much of this task, however the woman who helped me with my order was unbelievably attractive, and now I find myself having the crush of a lifetime.

I’d love to ask this woman out on a date, however I don’t want to do so at her place of work — especially while she has other customers and co-workers around. There is almost no reason to go to the pharmacy section of a store without picking up a prescription, and I don’t have anything to pick up now. I can’t seem to find any way that I would get the opportunity to ask this woman out on a date without running into her on the street. Is there any other approach here?

CRUSH OF A LIFETIME

A. I’ve brainstormed this for a bit, and my answer, as an advice columnist with allergies, is ... decongestants. I have to buy decongestants a few times a year, and they keep them behind the counter because of the pseudoephedrine. Sometimes I talk to the pharmacy staff about which brands they have, how much I should take, etc.

If you go when it’s not busy, you can talk to her about the options. Smile. Be charming. Listen. Thank her for her help.

If decongestants aren’t your thing, you can also buy a COVID test. They come in handy.

If you feel good about the interaction, you can take the next step. Maybe leave her a note with a kind message and your number. Something that tells her you’re interested, but puts the ball in her court. After that, walk away and leave her alone so she knows there’s no pressure to respond.

This feels like a long shot, and it is. Please remember that at the moment, your feelings are about her appearance. You don’t know her, right? There’s a difference between thinking someone is super hot and having the “crush of a lifetime.” Don’t make assumptions about who she is before you’ve really met her.

If this doesn’t work, it shouldn’t feel like a big loss. She’s a stranger, not a soul mate.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

She likely gets hit on all of the time. Let her do her job and go crush elsewhere.

PRIVATELIFEDRAMA





I’m a big fan of honesty. I’d go back with an excuse like the one Mere suggested and just shoot your shot. No weird note, just ask if she’s single, say you find her attractive, and ask her for coffee. Shoot your shot. Offer your number if she shows interest. All you can do!

PENSEUSE





Maybe if you see her out and about in town (and that is NOT a suggestion for you to wait for her to leave work so you can approach her), you can casually approach and start up a conversation and see where it goes.

JSMUS





Did you consider that she may already have someone in her life? Proceed cautiously. I like Meredith’s idea of going back to purchase something for a casual conversation and see what happens, but she is not a crush of a lifetime; this was a one-time encounter.

LEFTYLUCY7





It’s true, Mere! The longest convos I have with pharmacy people are about decongestants. Mostly because they are on a shelf waaaay far away from the counter, so the tech has to go over there while you shout at each other about brands and prices and package sizes. ... He should just ask her out! She’ll probably say no, but that’s life!

STRIPEYCAT





Please let us know what you decide to do. I love soap operas and this a cliffhanger.

EACB

